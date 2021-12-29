Rivian delaying deliveries of truck, SUV with big battery packs

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is delaying the delivery of the electric sport-utility vehicle and pickup lines with larger battery packs until 2023.

The details were included in a year-end message sent to customers by Chief Executive RJ Scaringe.

California-based Rivian is building the vehicles, as well as 100,000 custom EV delivery vans for Amazon, out of the former Mitsubushi plant in Normal, where about 3,900 work.

Scaringe in the note said the majority of the 71,000 preorders for the truck and SUV are for a version with a smaller battery pack, called the Adventure Package. About 20% are for the larger Max Package, which will be pushed to 2023.

"In order to serve the largest number of preorder holders, we will be prioritizing building the Adventure Package with Large pack battery during the next year," Scaringe said in the note.

Zach Dietmeier, a Rivian spokesman, declined to comment.

Rivian raised $13.7 billion in an initial public offering last month and is planning a second plant in Georgia. But it also reported a $1.23 billion net loss in the third quarter due to costs from starting truck production. There also have been other delays.

Said Scaringe in the note: "We realize these timing estimates may be different than what some of you had originally expected. We know any shifts in timing can be challenging as you try to plan vehicle purchases and trips you want to take."

