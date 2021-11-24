Report: Rivian in talks with recreational vehicle rental company

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Outdoorsy Inc., which specializes in recreational vehicle rentals, is in discussions with Rivian Automotive to buy electric vehicles, Bloomberg reports. 

The company is also seeking to order vehicles from Ford, Bloomberg said

Outdoorsy had recreational vehicle listings in about 4,800 cities and 14 countries. 

Southern California-based Rivian is assembling all-electric truck, sport-utility vehicles and delivery vans its Normal plant. The company went public this month. 

The truck launched in September. The company said the SUV will be ready by January. The website insideevs.com reports that some customers who ordered vehicles were told deliveries were being delayed.

