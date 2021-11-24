Report: Rivian in talks with recreational vehicle rental company

BLOOMINGTON —
Outdoorsy Inc., which specializes in recreational vehicle rentals, is in discussions with Rivian Automotive to buy electric vehicles, Bloomberg reports.
The company is also seeking to order vehicles from Ford,
Bloomberg said. Outdoorsy had recreational vehicle listings in about 4,800 cities and 14 countries.
Southern California-based Rivian is assembling all-electric truck, sport-utility vehicles and delivery vans its Normal plant. The company went public this month.
The truck launched in September. The company said the SUV will be ready by January. The website
insideevs.com reports that some customers who ordered vehicles were told deliveries were being delayed.
Tesla shares were on the mend Tuesday despite another round of selling by CEO Elon Musk as Wall Street's love affair with electric vehicle companies went into full throttle. Conway G. Gittens reports.
Inside Rivian's test drive operation in Normal
Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45-degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sept. 26.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup is parked at the Normal plant on Sunday. Midwestern states are entering into an agreement to develop an electric vehicle infrastructure.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is shown at the Normal plant. The company is expected to go public on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven during the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is ready for a test drive an event at the Normal plant.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A display on Sunday at the First Mile event at Rivian's Normal plant shows different charging options.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The storage tunnel on the Rivian R1T pickup truck goes through the body of the truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Those who purchase a Rivian R1T pickup truck can take delivery at a special customer delivery station that was built outside the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The skateboard chassis of a Rivian R1T pickup is on display at the customer delivery office at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant's test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The "First Mile" event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian employee on Sunday at the company's Normal plant makes popcorn on a pull-out kitchen that is an accessory for the R1T electric pickup truck.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is on display at the company's First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant on Sept 27.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.