 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Report: Rivian delaying deliveries of truck, SUV with big battery packs

  • 0

NORMAL — Reuters is reporting that Rivian Automotive is delaying the delivery of the electric sport-utility vehicle and pickup lines with big battery packs until 2023. 

Chief Executive RJ Scaringe sent a note to customers on Tuesday, the news agency said. 

"Scaringe said majority of Rivian's roughly 71,000 preorders for its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV in the United States and Canada were for a version of the vehicles with a small battery pack option, which provides 314 miles of range on one charge," Reuters reported. 

Omicron Variant Causes Uptick , in Admissions at Children's Hospitals. Officials say COVID-19 infections among children are rising drastically in the United States. CNN reports that on average, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in the United States in the last week. Many expect infections to rise further as the holiday season comes to an end. I think we are going to see more numbers now than we have ever seen. , Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer at Texas Children's Pediatrics & Urgent Care, via CNN. According to CNN, health officials are bracing for the worst. Cases are continuing to rise between Christmas gatherings and we're going to continue to see more numbers this week from that. , Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer at Texas Children's Pediatrics & Urgent Care, via CNN. Pediatricians across the United States say they expect January to be a busy month for COVID-19 infections. It's almost like you can see the train coming down the track and you're just hoping it doesn't go off the rails. , Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, via CNN. When infected with Omicron, officials say children are mostly showing mild symptoms. Though children aren't as sick as when infected by previous variants, officials say there are many more symptomatic cases among kids with Omicron. On the last wave, we were impressed by like 80 positives a day and we've had almost 200 positives on some days. , Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, infectious diseases chief at Children's National Hospital, via CNN. On the last wave, we were impressed by like 80 positives a day and we've had almost 200 positives on some days. , Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, infectious diseases chief at Children's National Hospital, via CNN. It's just very, very contagious. , Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, infectious diseases chief at Children's National Hospital, via CNN

"In order to serve the largest number of preorder holders, we will be prioritizing building the Adventure Package with Large pack battery during the next year," Scaringe said in the mail that was posted by a Rivian customer on Reddit.

California-based Rivian is building the vehicles, as well as 100,000 custom EV delivery vans for Amazon, out of the former Mitsubushi plant in Normal, where about 3,900 work. 

The company raised $13.7 billion in an initial public offering last month and is planning a second plant in Georgia. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: US Home prices surged more than 18% in October

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: US Home prices surged more than 18% in October

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News