Report: Rivian delaying deliveries of truck, SUV with big battery packs

NORMAL — Reuters is reporting that Rivian Automotive is delaying the delivery of the electric sport-utility vehicle and pickup lines with big battery packs until 2023.

Chief Executive RJ Scaringe sent a note to customers on Tuesday, the news agency said.

"Scaringe said majority of Rivian's roughly 71,000 preorders for its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV in the United States and Canada were for a version of the vehicles with a small battery pack option, which provides 314 miles of range on one charge," Reuters reported.

"In order to serve the largest number of preorder holders, we will be prioritizing building the Adventure Package with Large pack battery during the next year," Scaringe said in the mail that was posted by a Rivian customer on Reddit.

California-based Rivian is building the vehicles, as well as 100,000 custom EV delivery vans for Amazon, out of the former Mitsubushi plant in Normal, where about 3,900 work.

The company raised $13.7 billion in an initial public offering last month and is planning a second plant in Georgia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0