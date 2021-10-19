Ransomware attack disrupts production at Ferrara Candy, maker of Brach’s Candy Corn

Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co. was hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted production earlier this month, but the hack shouldn’t affect supplies of its Halloween treats.

Ferrara, which makes Brach’s Candy Corn, as well as brands like Nerds, Laffy Taffy, Keebler and Famous Amos, said it discovered the hack, which encrypted some of its systems, on Oct. 9.

The company is working with law enforcement and outside specialists to restore those systems and get back to operating at full capacity.

“We have resumed production in select manufacturing facilities, and we are shipping from all of our distribution centers across the country, near to capacity. We are also now working to process all orders in our queue,” Ferrara said.

Several of its brands are Halloween staples, but Ferrara said consumers shouldn’t worry about shortages. Those products are shipped to retailers in early August and should already be on shelves, the company said.

The explosion in the last year of ransomware, in which cyber criminals encrypt an organization's data and then demand payment to unscramble it, has underscored how gangs of extortionist hackers can disrupt the economy and put lives and livelihoods at risk.

One of the cyber incidents with the greatest consequences this year was a ransomware attack in May on the company that owns the nation's largest fuel pipeline, which led to gas shortages along the East Coast. A few weeks later, a ransomware attack on the world's largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world.

Victims of ransomware attacks have ranged from key U.S. agencies and Fortune 500 companies to small entities like Leonardtown, Maryland, which was one of hundreds of organizations affected worldwide when software company Kaseya was hit by ransomware during the Forth of July weekend.

The Associated Press contributed.

