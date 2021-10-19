Ransomware attack disrupts production at Ferrara Candy, maker of Brach’s Candy Corn

Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co. was hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted production earlier this month, but the hack shouldn’t affect supplies of its Halloween treats.
Ferrara, which makes Brach’s Candy Corn, as well as brands like Nerds, Laffy Taffy, Keebler and Famous Amos, said it discovered the hack, which encrypted some of its systems, on Oct. 9.
The company is working with law enforcement and outside specialists to restore those systems and get back to operating at full capacity.
“We have resumed production in select manufacturing facilities, and we are shipping from all of our distribution centers across the country, near to capacity. We are also now working to process all orders in our queue,” Ferrara said.
Several of its brands are Halloween staples, but Ferrara said consumers shouldn’t worry about shortages. Those products are shipped to retailers in early August and should already be on shelves, the company said.
The explosion in the last year of ransomware, in which cyber criminals encrypt an organization's data and then demand payment to unscramble it, has underscored how gangs of extortionist hackers can disrupt the economy and put lives and livelihoods at risk.
One of the cyber incidents with the greatest consequences this year was a ransomware attack in May on the company that owns the nation's largest fuel pipeline, which led to gas shortages along the East Coast. A few weeks later, a ransomware attack on the world's largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world.
Victims of ransomware attacks have ranged from key U.S. agencies and Fortune 500 companies to small entities like Leonardtown, Maryland, which was one of hundreds of organizations affected worldwide when software company Kaseya was hit by ransomware during the Forth of July weekend.
The Associated Press contributed.
5 types of candy people love to hate
Candy Corn
Oct. 30 is National Candy Corn Day, but that doesn't necessarily mean everyone uses the day to celebrate.
According to CandyStore.com, candy corn is the most hated Halloween candy in the U.S.
"People love to love it and love to hate it," Clair Robins with CandyStore.com said. "Buyers vote with their wallets, whereas haters don't have that option. You can't negative buy something just to demonstrate your hate for it. The haters are more vocal, so that's why you see them on the Worst Halloween candy list. They respond to our surveys with violent vitriol."
That being said, when it comes to total candy sales, candy corn is still the most popular candy in five states and No. 6 overall across the country.
These are the most popular Halloween treats in each state for 2019
Necco Wafers
Sometimes old-fashioned candies are taken for granted, which was exactly the case in 2018 when Necco CEO Michael McGee announced that the company could shut down within months.
When faced with the prospect of losing a candy that ranked No. 4 on the list of Worst Halloween Candies, people began "panic-buying" Necco Wafers.
According to a blog post on CandyStore.com, a 23-year-old woman from Florida even offered to trade her car for the remaining stash of Necco Wafers.
Lucky for all those dedicated Necco fans, the company was sold at auction in May, thus saving the candy that one consumer described as having the ability to "suck all moisture out of my mouth and all joy out of my soul."
Snaps
Snaps are a perfect example of a not-so-popular candy that people still insist on having around. The pastel-colored licorice-filled candy has been around since the 1930s but was discontinued in 2001.
After an uproar from baby boomers who were loyal Snaps fans, American Licorice Company brought the candy back in January 2002. The company now brings Snaps back for the holidays.
“Because of the cult-like popularity, and despite being discontinued since 2001, American Licorice Co. brings back Snaps just in time for the holiday season for its loyal following.” Kristi Shafer, VP of marketing for American Licorice Co., said.
Peeps
Peeps ranked No. 3 for Worst Christmas Candies in CandyStore.com's survey. However, according to the maker of Peeps, Just Born, about 5.5 million of the marshmallow candies are made each day, so they aren't exactly what most people would consider unpopular.
"There is that same kind of love/hate thing with Peeps as there is with candy corn," Robins said. "Some people love them and have a nostalgic/sentimental attachment to them and their association to a holiday, which in the case of Peeps is mostly Easter and Christmas. But there are Halloween Peeps (of course there are). ... So they are not just for hating at Easter-time now."
According to Just Born, there are now "40 different flavors and varieties and still counting."
Tootsie Rolls
Tootsie Rolls were ranked No. 6 on CandyStore.com's list of 10 Worst Halloween Candies, but that doesn't mean that children won't still come home from trick-or-treating with a bag full of them.
Although slightly different, the Tootsie Pop came in at No. 9 for the most popular Halloween candy when ranked by purchases. It even managed to rank No. 1 in Tennessee and Minnesota.