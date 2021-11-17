PR giant Edelman taking heat from climate activists over work for ExxonMobil

Edelman, the world’s largest PR firm, is grappling with a public relations problem of its own.

In the wake of the recent global climate change summit, Edelman has come under fire for representing ExxonMobil, a fossil fuel company viewed as antithetical to the conference’s planet-saving aspirations and the PR firm’s stated positions.

The #EdelmanDropExxon campaign took off last week on social media during the COP26 summit, which ended Friday in Scotland with what some climate activists lamented as watered-down resolutions to tackle global warming.

Edelman came up with some resolutions of its own this week to address criticism of the firm, creating a plan to address climate change and assess its own client portfolio.

Edelman announced Monday it will review its clients over the next 60 days to make sure all of them — including ExxonMobil — are on the same page on the climate change crisis and the need to transition to greener energy across all industries.

“I want Edelman to be partners with the companies that want to make this energy transition,” said Richard Edelman, 67, president and CEO of the PR firm started by his father 69 years ago. “We don’t work with climate deniers.”

Edelman posted a lengthy climate change policy statement on the firm’s website, which he delivered in an employee town hall Monday. The firm also announced the launch of Edelman Impact, a new consulting arm to help clients “advance their strategies on climate.”

In addition, Edelman is establishing a board-level committee to hold the PR firm accountable to its climate change commitments.

Co-headquartered in Chicago and New York, Edelman is a public relations giant with 6,000 employees and $900 million in annual revenue. The privately held firm was founded in Chicago in 1952. ExxonMobil has been a client since 2020, Edelman said Tuesday.

Edelman is working with ExxonMobil on its Exxchange website, which ExxonMobil describes as a “community bringing together energy supporters to take action on issues affecting the energy industry and everyday lives.”

In an open letter to Edelman posted online, more than 100 “creators, experts, and advocates” urged the PR firm to drop ExxonMobil and other fossil fuel clients, saying it is “actively contributing to fossil-fuel emissions through its marketing activities.” The group said several private conversations with Edelman to drop fossil fuel clients “led nowhere,” prompting the public appeal.

While touting a “higher bar now” for the firm and its clients regarding climate change, Edelman did not apologize Tuesday for working with ExxonMobil.

“I’m proud of our clients, and I’m proud of our work for them,” Richard Edelman said. “I believe deeply in the oil and gas sector. I think they have a mission, in particular, of getting energy to the billion people in the world who have none. And they also are committed to a transition — they’re getting into some renewables and they have the scale and size and capital to do it.”

In 2015, Edelman announced it would no longer work with coal producers or climate change deniers. It is unclear if the firm’s new climate change policy — and heightened scrutiny — will extend to all fossil fuel companies.

Eric Yaverbaum, a public relations expert who wrote the book “Public Relations for Dummies,” said the last place a PR firm wants to be is at the center of a controversial story.

“Edelman has found themselves in the position that they’re becoming the story,” Yaverbaum said. “If they’re good at what they do for a living, they won’t be the story too much longer. If they’re not, they’re going to be and it’s going to hurt their business.”

While he applauded the actions Edelman took this week to quell the controversy, Yaverbaum questioned whether the optics of continuing to represent ExxonMobil would undermine the PR firm’s commitment to combating climate change.

From one PR expert to another, his advice to Edelman was simple.

“Do the right thing here,” Yaverbaum said. “And the right thing might mean making less money.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0