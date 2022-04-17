Owning a second home comes with hidden costs

A beach-front getaway home may seem affordable for the three months you live there each year. But remember, the costs remain even when you’re gone.

In years gone by, many people who had the means to buy a second home would wait until age 65 or later to make their move. But that has changed. According to the National Association of Realtors Study, nearly a third of all second home buyers are now 59 or younger.

The study also gives us a glimpse of the role that second homes play in the overall real estate market. Over 20 percent of all homes sold since 2014 were not primary residences; that's a 55 percent increase from 2013.

Whether you are thinking about finding a getaway place for personal use or investing in a rental property, you need to be aware that the hidden costs of ownership can be substantial. They may not be enough to change your mind, but they are real.

One thing is clear: Once you’ve made the decision to acquire a beachfront home or a cabin in the mountains, you’ll have a vacancy rate of about 50 percent for both your primary and secondary homes, even though 100 percent of the costs will be ever-present.

The hidden costs of ownership

Most financial advisers generally recommend that a second home be purchased outright, without financing, due to the added expense of mortgage interest. That cost is pretty obvious, but it is eliminated with a cash purchase.

Other expenditures are not so obvious, such as property insurance, homeowners' association dues, utilities, repairs and maintenance, cleaning expenses, and the potential for more taxes.

1. Property insurance

Property insurance has two components. One is well understood: Homeowner’s insurance typically costs around $4 per $1,000 of home value. So, if the value of the home is $500,000, the insurance costs would be about $2,000 annually.

The second component of insurance involves whether the home will be rented. If the answer is yes, the premium may be up to $200 or more per month ($2,400 annually). Even if the property is only rented for six months, the cost will add up quickly.

2. Repairs and maintenance

Repairs and maintenance are a significant financial burden that most people do not consider in their purchase decision. A good rule of thumb is that repairs and maintenance on a home will cost about 1 percent of the purchase price every year. Again using a $500,000 home, the annual tally for repairs and maintenance could be up to about $5,000 per year.

3) HOA dues

In some upscale communities, homeowners' association dues exceed $1,000 per month. You may receive some services in return for this fee, including landscaping and lawn maintenance (see below), but the fee may eventually become a burden, especially if you are not living there full time.

4) Landscaping

According to homewyse.com, the cost of maintaining a backyard can be surprisingly expensive when you hire someone to do it for you. Of course, the size of the property drives everything. For example, the cost to maintain a 6,000-square-foot property could range from $375 to $900 per month.

5) Swimming pools

Depending on the climate, swimming pools are often a standard feature. Most everybody agrees that they look nice, but is the cash outlay worth it? Cleaning, chemical application, and filter maintenance can run as much as several hundred per month depending on the size of the pool and how much the owner hires others to do.

Heating a pool can also be expensive. During the winter months when most “snowbirds” migrate to their homes in sunnier climates, heating a pool is considerably more expensive.

6) Income tax

Most states follow the 183-day rule, which says that if you have residency in a state for at least 183 days in a calendar year, it is highly likely that income taxes will be owed to that state. This means that mortgage interest, property taxes and other issues need to be reconciled as well.

A second home can be a place where multiple generations can come together and celebrate, and where the worries of life go away. It can be a fitting perk that complements your retirement.

The obvious costs are easy to compute, but so are the hidden costs if they are revealed to you before the buying decision is made. Much depends on the location, size and type of residence, but all of the expenses I have discussed (and others) may be present to some degree.

Your best approach is to consider the purchase in light of a well-designed, goals-based financial plan. Buying a getaway home and its subsequent costs should be carefully weighed against your long-term goals and objectives.

John Ruedi is a regional marketing specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

