New GM electric truck faces competition and skeptical buyers

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The competition among U.S. automakers for a still-small pool of consumers seeking electric vehicles is quickly intensifying.

General Motors, normally the top-selling U.S. automaker, officially unveiled the Chevrolet Silverado EV Wednesday with a virtual press conference at the CES gadget show. Work truck versions go on sale in the spring of next year, followed in the fall by a high-end consumer version.

By then, they'll face competition from rival Ford's electric F-150, startup Rivian's R1T, and possibly Tesla's Cybertruck. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, has promised an all-electric Ram.

Rivian, which is assembling pickups and sport-utility vehicles in its massive west Normal plant, recently announced plans for a plant in Georgia.

Chrysler also has announced it will abandon gas-powered vehicles for a bigger, all-electric lineup with SUVs by 2028.

Industry analysts say the intense competition in the electric pickup market means that battery-powered vehicles are moving into the mainstream after years of confinement to luxury or smaller vehicles.

Pickups are among the most popular vehicles in the nation. Ford's F-Series is traditionally the top-selling vehicle in America, followed by Stellantis' Ram pickup and the Silverado. Automakers sold more than 2.3 million big pickups last year, about 15% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. Many go for well over $50,000 and are a huge source of profits and jobs with the automakers.

But converting buyers from gas and diesel powered V8 and V6 engines may be a tough sell, especially for those who need the trucks for work.

“These are very loyal buyers, and they're not only loyal to the brands, they're loyal to the engines,” said Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting for LMC Automotive, an industry consulting firm. “They know all the specs of what they’re driving as well. They definitely tend to be motorheads or gearheads.”

BrightDrop, the General Motors subsidiary that builds electric commercial delivery trucks, also said Wednesday that Walmart has signed an agreement to reserve 5,000 EV600 trucks — which resemble brown UPS trucks — and EV410, a mid-size electric delivery van.

Rivian is developing a fleet of EV vans for Amazon.

Stellantis also is looking to Amazon to get a leg up in its efforts to profit from software-based products and services in its vehicles.

Stellantis NV and the e-commerce giant on Wednesday announced multiple global, multi-year agreements. They offer the framework to deploy Amazon software in millions of Stellantis vehicles, to train engineers in the technology and to make Amazon the first commercial customer of the battery-electric Ram ProMaster van when it launches in 2023. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, though Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares described it as "very balanced," with executives noting it will reduce software costs.

The Detroit News, Associated Press and Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

