Mid-Illinois Realtors Association celebrates 100 years

Mid-Illinois Realtors Association

Attending the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association Centennial Holiday Celebration on Thursday are, from left, Penny Wilson, Karen Stailey-Lander, Greg Yount, Jessica Devore, Amanda Wycoff, Brandon Shaffer, John Armstrong and Ed Neaves at Reality on Monroe in Bloomington. 

 DAN ADAMS, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Mid-Illinois Realtors Association on Thursday held a Centennial Holiday Celebration at Reality on Monroe in Bloomington. 

The organization is celebrating 100 years. 

