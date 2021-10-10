Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Tyler Gillette
"This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings," Doherty's attorney said.
Garden of Paradise, 1412 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Kim Mattson knows how it feels to walk into a store and not see any clothes in her size. Sure, she could buy jewelry — but why should she settle? So she opened her own store in Bloomington, called The Middle Sister: A Curvy Boutique.
The brewery also plans to host fitness-based events and activities, such as yoga and stretching.
OSHA proposed the fines after an investigation into the April 19 incident.
Here are the improvements that have been made so far. Also, check out more of the week's best money tips from experts.
How I got behind the wheel and went zero to 60 mph in seconds on the test track in Normal.
As many as 75% of Goose Island’s roughly 125 employees eligible to join a union expressed support in early 2020, organizers said. The company pushed back — and then laid off leaders of the effort.
Nearly 80 years after it was built, the former Quinn's Shell gas station in downtown Bloomington is slated for demolition.
Rivian customers are getting behind the wheel of the electric vehicle manufacturer's first all-electric pickup truck this week.
