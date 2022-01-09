Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Beth Butler
Title: Circulation
Contact: 309-820-3207 or beth.butler@lee.net
“The whole thing is the mystery of never knowing what you’re going to find."
A new building may join the uptown Normal lineup, expanding Maggie Miley’s Irish Pub and creating additional event space.
"I love our guests. People still come in very regularly since the day we opened."
Flights between Bloomington and Detroit will be back on the runway starting in February.
Here are five steps money experts recommend to help you reach your money goals in 2022, plus more of the week's best financial reads.
Hiring slowed in December as the U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs while contending with inflation and shortages.
The new year marks a new step in the state’s march toward a $15 minimum wage, and small business owners in Bloomington-Normal are wary of rising costs.
RJ Scaringe is The Pantagraph's 2021 "Newsmaker of the Year," a title given to a person or entity who has had the biggest impact on the community for the past 12 months.
The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks is looking to Amazon.com Inc. to get a leg up in its efforts to profit from software-based products and services in its vehicles.
Invest early. Invest often. Make it automatic.
