Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Roger Miller
Title: Copy desk
Contact: 309-820-3233 or roger-miller@lee.net
Rivian and the town of Normal are under the national spotlight today.
The Bloomington-based nonprofit organization, Jule Foundation, partners with Robert Redding Menswear to donate suits to three teenage boys.
Gill Street Sports Bar and Restaurant, 3002 Gill St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
The UAW has voted down the latest offer from Deere and Co. aimed at resolving a strike.
The most recent voted-down tentative agreement is Deere & Co.'s last, best, and final offer, according to Jen Hartmann, director of public relations for Deere.
Here's a preview of what to buy (and skip) on Black Friday 2021 and more of the week's best financial tips from experts.
Rivian is seeking to trade on the Nasdaq with ticker symbol "RIVN."
Startup electric truck manufacturer Rivian is seeking a valuation of about $60 billion in its forthcoming initial public offering, according t…
The Normal Planning Commission will consider the proposal Nov. 4, expected to be brought before the Town Council on Nov. 15.
UAW members at Deere & Co. say they are frustrated with members of the bargaining committee who don't adequately understand the demands of local union members. Some feel the one member, one vote referendum with the UAW may change that.
