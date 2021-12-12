Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Erin Martiens
Title: Graphic design/marketing coordinator
Contact: 309-820-3297 or erin.martiens@lee.net
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Name: Erin Martiens
Title: Graphic design/marketing coordinator
Contact: 309-820-3297 or erin.martiens@lee.net
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Here's the story behind those beams of light seen in the sky Sunday night.
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomberg on Friday reported that Rivian Automotive plans to build an assembly and battery plant in Georgia. It would be the sec…
Illinois’ jobless rate has been consistently higher than most states for at least the last five years — and just above the national average since at least the 1990s.
Hacienda Leon, 407 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
An activist investor is pushing department store chain Kohl's Inc. to either sell the entire company or spin off its e-commerce division.
The program will seek to reduce upfront equity requirements and provide alternatives to traditional financing to help new franchisees from underrepresented groups, the company said.
From watching for restocks to waiting until the very last minute, here’s what to do if you have gifts left to purchase this month.
The DeWitt County Development Council along with First National Bank and Trust Co. awarded $15,000 to three local businesses last month as part of the REV pitch competition, an event that helps local business owners ignite their business.
Who's building what, and for how much? See the latest local building permits.
The business is being started by Mario Canon, Ron Olthoff, Nick Cummings and David Duncan.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.