Meet the Pantagraph staff

The Normal Planning Commission will consider the proposal Nov. 4, expected to be brought before the Town Council on Nov. 15.
Illinois unemployment rates have decreased steadily in the last six months, yet local businesses say they are still struggling to fill open positions.
Deere & Co. reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday with the United Auto Workers union.
The German discount grocery retailer purchased the 1.4-acre property in March for $1.07 million, records show.
In farmland near the banks of the Mississippi River, the state's largest electric utility has stuffed a shipping container full of high-powered computers, in the shadow of one of its coal-fired power plants.
The Great Reshuffle is here. Here's how to make it work for you, plus more of the week's best financial tips from experts.
OSHA proposed the fines after an investigation into the April 19 incident.
Construction demand drove third quarter sales higher at Caterpillar as did rising demand from miners and other heavy industry.
In the last 30 years of telephone, radio and other network service, the Tower Center became a sort of landmark for downtown Bloomington, lovingly nicknamed the city’s “Eiffel Tower."
Developers submitted five proposals to operate casinos in Chicago, bringing the city one step closer to a potential big revenue boost and achi…
