Meet the Pantagraph staff

Nearly 80 years after it was built, the former Quinn's Shell gas station in downtown Bloomington is slated for demolition.
The boutique will offer a variety of jewelry, clothing and accessories.
Rivian customers are getting behind the wheel of the electric vehicle manufacturer's first all-electric pickup truck this week.
As many as 75% of Goose Island’s roughly 125 employees eligible to join a union expressed support in early 2020, organizers said. The company pushed back — and then laid off leaders of the effort.
Nonstop flights on Frontier Airlines, from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington to Tampa International Airport, will take off Dec. 17, officials announced Tuesday.
The 371-page filing submitted on Friday also outlines plans for the company's Normal site.
How I got behind the wheel and went zero to 60 mph in seconds on the test track in Normal.
Colleen Kannady, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital, is taking home the 25th annual ATHENA Leadership Award from the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.
During the event visitors can see charging demonstrations, learn about accessories, and meet the Rivian team.
Portillo’s has big plans to take its Italian beef sandwiches, hot dogs and chocolate cake shakes nationwide.
