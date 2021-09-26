Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: David Proeber
Title: Photo editor
Contact: 309-820-3226 or david.proeber@lee.net
Data obtained by The Pantagraph shows McLean County's 92 lottery sellers tallied $17.524 million in gross sales in 2020, with 36,607 total winning tickets purchased by players.
The Original Pinsaria, 211 N. Veterans Parkway, Suite 5, Bloomington, is this week's pick for restaurant of the week.
The state of Michigan is awarding a $750,000 grant for the development.
Bloomington-Normal's brick-and-mortar retail industry has weathered a range of shifts in consumer behavior and economic pressures in the last decade.
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.
Ford Motor Co. is partnering with and investing $50 million into a battery recycling startup led by a Tesla co-founder as the automaker works …
New possibilities being developed: three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.
Here's what you should know if you're planning on purchasing an electric vehicle in the near future. Also, check out more of the week's best money tips from experts.
Tarrant County, Texas, officials on Tuesday delayed a vote on a potential tax abatement for California-based Rivian Automotive, which is searc…
It's been a year since U.S. Bank acquired accounts from State Farm Bank. Was it worth it?
