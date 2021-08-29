Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Connor Wood
The electric vehicle maker filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission an initial public offering.
Schnuck Markets Inc. announced on Thursday that it will bring its Tally robots to all 111 store locations, including those in Bloomington and Normal.
"The town isn't interested in getting deeper into hypotheticals because ultimately, this isn't something the town controls," a Normal official said.
Three local artists this summer took ownership of Main Gallery 404, in downtown Bloomington, with a mission to preserve the space while revamping the brand and the tools it offers to Central Illinois art producers.
Profiles of the honorees will be published in the October issue of Limited magazine and they will be recognized at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Leaders of Distinction Award Ceremony.
Adidev Developers Real Estate LLC purchased the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center on Aug. 9 for $2,710,000, according to records filed with the McLean County Recorder's Office.
Great Steak, in the food court at Eastland Mall in Bloomington, was evicted from its 839-square-foot space on July 7 because it failed to pay $113,389.83 in back rent, a McLean County eviction order shows.
The Metro Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce held their second annual Black Business Expo in Decatur’s Central Park on Saturday. The event was intended to help Black-owned businesses gain more exposure by showing the products and services they offer to the community.
