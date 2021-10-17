Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Jess Earl
Title: Copy desk
Contact: 309-820-3217 or jess.earl@lee.net
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Name: Jess Earl
Title: Copy desk
Contact: 309-820-3217 or jess.earl@lee.net
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
The company broke ground Wednesday for construction of its 70,000-square-foot facility.
"With all the uncertainties of running a retail store today — post-pandemic and otherwise — the company recently announced that it was officially closing its factory store, joining a long list of companies moving their retail operations to a strictly online format," Beer Nuts said in a statement.
Gas prices in the Bloomington-Normal area peaked Friday at $3.43 per gallon, according to data provided by Gasbuddy.com.
The Windjammer Lounge, 2302 Stern Drive in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades.
Striking UAW workers are picketing outside of several John Deere properties in the Quad-Cities.
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday.
With 95% of its employees working remotely during the pandemic, insurance giant Allstate is selling its longtime Northbrook headquarters.
Also, check out more of this week's best personal finance tips from experts, including a look at what's new for Medicare open enrollment.
Kim Mattson knows how it feels to walk into a store and not see any clothes in her size. Sure, she could buy jewelry — but why should she settle? So she opened her own store in Bloomington, called The Middle Sister: A Curvy Boutique.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.