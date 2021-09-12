Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Michael Plesha
Title: Graphics/layout
Contact: 309-820-3315 or michael.plesha@lee.net
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Name: Michael Plesha
Title: Graphics/layout
Contact: 309-820-3315 or michael.plesha@lee.net
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Monday's opening of a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant on Bloomington's east side comes after nearly two years of planning and construction. It will employ 225 people.
The economic situation at Backyard Pool & Patio Inc. in Bloomington has gone off the deep end.
If you're driving past a bustling construction site in Bloomington-Normal, you can trust Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 99 have their hands in it.
"I am not advocating for the machines to be turned off; I am advocating for a time when things were more customer-focused than volume-focused," Shellady writes.
Editor's note: This is a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email ojacobs@pantagraph.com.
It's been a year since U.S. Bank acquired accounts from State Farm Bank. Was it worth it?
Cannabis smoking lounges, slow to open in Illinois since marijuana was legalized last year, are starting to get off the ground, as two have opened and more are planned across the state.
Profiles of the honorees will be published in the October issue of Limited magazine and they will be recognized at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Leaders of Distinction Award Ceremony.
This is a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email Olivia Jacobs at ojacobs@pantagraph.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.