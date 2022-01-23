Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Jim Benson
Title: Sports reporter
Contact: 309-820-3404 or jim.benson@lee.net
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Name: Jim Benson
Title: Sports reporter
Contact: 309-820-3404 or jim.benson@lee.net
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
The full- and part-time positions are remote and in-person and include claims, customer service, sales and underwriting jobs.
Ford was an early investor in the California-based electric vehicle maker, which has been assembling vehicles in Normal.
The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better spending plan that would make EVs more affordable through federal tax credits is potentially facing down the chopping block, and that's causing alarm bells for those closely watching Rivian and its growth.
AT&T and Verizon on Tuesday announced that the launch of 5G will be stalled near some airports after the nation’s largest airlines said the service would imped with aircraft systems and cause massive flight disruptions.
Medici, at 120 W. North St. in uptown Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Microsoft is buying the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, gaining access to blockbuster games like "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush."
A book written by the founder and CEO of a Normal financial service group was released on Tuesday.
Long after the decorations have come down, many people still have debt hanging around. Here's what you can do to take control of it, plus more of the week's best financial tips from experts.
Corn, at 11.0 million acres, is down 3 percent from 2020. Corn for grain was harvested on 10.85 million acres, down 2 percent from the previous year.
“The whole thing is the mystery of never knowing what you’re going to find."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.