Meet the Pantagraph staff

The new year marks a new step in the state’s march toward a $15 minimum wage, and small business owners in Bloomington-Normal are wary of rising costs.
Rosie's Pub, 106 E. Front St., is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Reuters is reporting that Rivian Automotive is delaying the delivery of the electric sport-utility vehicle and pickup lines with big battery packs until 2023.
Hy-Vee announced Wednesday the introduction of a new retail security team to all of their stores across its eight-state region.
DENVER (AP) — A gunman who went on a shooting rampage in several locations around the Denver area, killing five people and wounding two others…
Dr. Robert Easter must be shaking his head. Smiling somewhat. Chuckling possibly. And maybe even grimacing in frustration, remembering all the…
With a pandemic sidelining his detailing operations, and auto manufacturing crawling through a microchip shortage, Pete Hettinger believes now is the perfect time to hang up his dealer hat.
RJ Scaringe is The Pantagraph's 2021 "Newsmaker of the Year," a title given to a person or entity who has had the biggest impact on the community for the past 12 months.
The child's mother shared an image of Alexa's response after her child asked the device for a challenge.
BLOOMINGTON — Walking into Bill’s Key and Lock Shop may resemble entering Santa’s workshop.
