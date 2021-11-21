Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Jenny Kehl
Title: Print/digital sales
Contact: 309-820-3376 or jenny.kehl@lee.net
It's the second time the Dearborn automaker and the EV startup have shredded developments plans. Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the companies in April 2020 said they were no longer collaborating on an EV for Ford's Lincoln luxury brand.
Growmark Inc. announced Monday that Mark Orr will become the company's next chief executive officer March 1. He will succeed Jim Spradlin, who retires from the agriculture and energy cooperative Feb. 28.
"I wonder what’s going on in this country," said a woman who came to catch a glimpse before the store was gone. "We forgot to value things, and now we have ... Amazon."
Farm work may not be easy, but two McLean County farmers are continuing to do what they can as inflation rises and supplies become harder to get.
The McLean County Chamber of Commerce honored the best in 2021 agriculture at their awards dinner on Thursday at the Holiday Inn & Suites Bloomington-Airport.
Deere workers have approved a new contract, voting to return to work after a 35-day strike.
High crop prices are trickling down to agriculture real estate, which have risen by the most in nearly a decade.
Like craft brewers, craft cannabis growers can’t compete in size or price with established businesses in their industry, so they’d better stan…
The roots of the Bloomington-Normal’s independent barber scene are still showing 80 years after Robert Gaston became one of the first Black barbers in town, opening Gaston’s Barbershop in Normal in 1960.
