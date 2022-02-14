McLean, DeWitt, Livingston housing market shows gains in 2021

BLOOMINGTON — Sales of new housing units increased 83% in 2021 from the year prior, with 113 sold during the period, data released by the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association shows.

The group represents McLean, DeWitt, and Livingston counties.

Other year-end data released includes:

Total dollar volume for existing homes was up 18.4% in 2021

Average price grew to $191,034, bringing an average price increase of 9.8% over 2020

An 11.1% increase in average home prices and a total gain of 13.8% in average home price in Bloomington-Normal

Association President Jessica Devore said in a statement: "The theme in 2021 was low inventory and interest rates. Statewide, we have less than two months of housing inventory available."

Said Devore: "Housing has always been a great economic indicator and by all accounts Mid-Illinois looks stronger than ever.”

