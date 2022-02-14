McLean, DeWitt, Livingston housing market shows gains in 2021

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canadian police on Saturday began clearing protesters opposing the government's pandemic restrictions who had blocked a key bridge to the United States, snarling international trade and prompting President Joe Biden to call for an end to the siege. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

BLOOMINGTON — Sales of new housing units increased 83% in 2021 from the year prior, with 113 sold during the period, data released by the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association shows.

The group represents McLean, DeWitt, and Livingston counties. 

Other year-end data released includes: 

  • Total dollar volume for existing homes was up 18.4% in 2021
  • Average price grew to $191,034, bringing an average price increase of 9.8% over 2020
  • An 11.1% increase in average home prices and a total gain of 13.8% in average home price in Bloomington-Normal

Association President Jessica Devore said in a statement: "The theme in 2021 was low inventory and interest rates. Statewide, we have less than two months of housing inventory available."

Said Devore: "Housing has always been a great economic indicator and by all accounts Mid-Illinois looks stronger than ever.”

