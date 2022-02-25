State Farm sees growth for second consecutive year

BLOOMINGTON — With record growth in auto, home and life policies, State Farm saw a boost in its net worth for a second consecutive year.

The Bloomington-based insurance giant ended 2021 with a net worth of $143.2 billion, up from $126.1 billion in 2020, according to a State Farm financial report released Friday. The company cited gains in the stock market as a primary driver in the $17.1 billion jump.

Last year, State Farm group's net worth rose to $126.1 billion from $116.2 billion in 2020 due to similar trends.

“For nearly 100 years, State Farm has been there to help our customers prepare for and recover from the unexpected. This past year was no different," Jon Farney, senior vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer, said in a Friday news release. "We helped customers recover from another year of catastrophic events and the life insurance companies continued to be there for our customers.”

He added, “We are pleased more customers are choosing State Farm as we remain focused on helping more people in more ways.”

State Farm reported a dip in net income, ending the year at $1.3 billion in 2021, down from $3.7 billion in 2020, according to the report.

State Farm life companies also paid out nearly $600 million in dividends to policyholders, ending 2021 with $1.1 trillion in total life insurance in force.

The company's insurance operations consist of 13 property-casualty companies and two life companies. The P-C companies primarily engage in automobile, health, homeowners, commercial multiple peril (CMP) and reinsurance lines of business. State Farm provides insurance and financial services products across nearly 87 million policies and accounts.

Auto insurance business made up 61% of State Farm's property-casualty companies' combined net written premium. Earned premium was $41.2 billion, incurred claims and loss adjustment expenses were $34.4 billion and all other underwriting expenses totaled $10.2 billion. The underwriting loss was $3.4 billion.

Net written premium for the remainder of State Farm property-casualty business represented 38% of the property-casualty companies' combined net written premium. Earned premium was $24.7 billion. Incurred claims and loss adjustment expenses were $19.5 billion and all other underwriting expenses totaled $6.3 billion. The underwriting loss was $1.6 billion.

Health insurance operations for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. reported a $75 million underwriting loss, excluding the change in the premium deficiency reserve. Net written premium was $710 million.

State Farm Life Insurance Co. and State Farm Life and Accident Assurance Co. reported premium income of $5.7 billion and $593 million in dividends to policyholders. Net income was $929 million, with $1.1 trillion in total life insurance in force.

Total assets under management for the Investment Planning Services operation were $15.3 billion. State Farm VP Management Corp. and State Farm Investment Management Corp. reported a combined net loss of $38 million.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

