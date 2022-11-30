Yummy Asian cuisine on the menu at Yumz in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Yumz Asian Cuisine, 120 Krispy Kreme Drive in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The family-owned restaurant opened in December 2015 and features a variety of Chinese, Thai, Japanese food and more. Foolk Lin Chook owns the restaurant and Joyce Cheong Chook is the manager.

Cheong Chook started off as a server for the restaurant and then worked her way up to general manager. Her daughter Wah Chook was the one who actually came up with name for the restaurant to refer to the "yummy" food.

"The main thing is ... the food is always fresh, and the cleanliness of the restaurant. We pay attention to the quality of sushi; the quality of your food is always fresh," Cheong Chook said. "I think the customers love our food and like our service. Great food and great service are important."

Yumz is mainly open for carryout throughout the week, with online ordering available through its website. It is open for indoor dining Friday and Saturday evenings. The restaurant used to offer dine-in seven days a week, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to many changes for the business. They also offer bottled drinks instead of fountain soda.

Yumz has previously hosted fundraising events for Illinois Wesleyan University and the local police stations.

"The business is run by a family. Everyone works together and cares about the customers, the kids; customers become friends," Cheong Chook said. "I enjoy talking to the customers. They tell their story, we tell our story, we become friends. I feel like they are a family member. I enjoy that kind of feeling."

Popular menu items include the sushi roll, California roll, shrimp tempura, hot sake roll and the signature Yumz roll, which features tempura shrimp, avocado roll topped with seared filet mignon, masago, spicy mayo, chili and eel sauce. . Another popular and unique item is Malaysian rice noodles, which are crispy and have sauce on top.

The menu also offers a wide selection of sushi, sashimi, maki rolls, soups, salads, bubble tea and smoothies, desserts, appetizers and Japanese entrees. Its bar serves sake, soju and more.

The Bloomington-Normal community supported the restaurant throughout the pandemic and has continued to do so, Cheong Chook said.