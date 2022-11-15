Your pie fix awaits at Busy Corner in Goodfield

GOODFIELD — Busy Corner, 302 S. Eureka St. in Goodfield, is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week.

Well-known and widely lauded for its pie selection, the restaurant is in its 75th year. It has changed hands and locations several times, with the current location opening in 2005.

The original Busy Corner was built in 1947 on the corner of Route 117 and 150. Peg and Randy Selvey purchased the restaurant in 1979, and current owner Derek Vollmer bought it from them in 2021 when they decided they were ready to retire.

Vollmer has a long history with the restaurant: He started working for the couple as a dishwasher in 2007, when he was just 16.

“I think that our client base and the small-town feel, and our staff make us unique,” Vollmer said. “We have a lot of people who have worked here for 10, 15 years. I think just the desire to serve high-quality food with good-quality staff and be able to see a lot of local people in here; it’s just a very unique atmosphere.”

Vollmer grew up in the Congerville area and attended school in the Eureka district. From a young age, he said, he had a passion for culinary arts as well as business. Busy Corner presented a great opportunity in a great local environment, he said.

Since Vollmer has taken ownership, he added a seasonal outdoor patio to the restaurant.

The restaurant’s décor includes proof that it has drawn fans from near and far. In the entryway hangs a map on which customers can place a pin over their hometowns.

“I hope people enjoy coming here because of the good-quality food. The pies definitely bring people from all over; they’re homemade from scratch, made fresh every day,” Volllmer said. “And hopefully the quality of the staff; we have been getting a lot of compliments on people that we’re lucky enough to have.”

The coconut cream pie is the restaurant’s No. 1 seller. Other customer favorites include the peanut butter bliss, the apple cinnamon, pecan, pumpkin (seasonal) and fresh rhubarb (in the spring).

The restaurant offers approximately 30 different pie flavors on a daily basis, and offers over 60 different flavors during Thanksgiving. Vollmer said they make around 1,000 to 1,200 pies the day before Thanksgiving.

Busy Corner also offers a lunch and dinner special. Popular dishes include the whole catfish offered on weekends, as well as fried chicken and marinated ribeyes, and livers and gizzards on Tuesday nights.

Busy Corner lives up to its name by serving about 1,000 people a night, Vollmer said. His favorite aspect of the business is its customers.

“I know a lot of them, and it’s great to just see them coming in regularly. That’s probably the best part about it,” Vollmer said. “We do a big volume here, but it doesn’t ever really lose that (quality of) people know who you are.