CLINTON — For the first time in over 70 years, the Wilson Chrysler Jeep store in Clinton will be run by a new family.

The Baum family, who own Baum Chevrolet Buick, recently purchased the business from the Wilson family. The new ownership will take effect on June 21. The last day for the business as Wilson Chrysler Jeep will be on June 20.

The store will reopen as Baum Chrysler Jeep on June 26, and will continue to operate at 307 E. Main St.

Auto repairs, factory parts and new and used vehicle sales services will still be offered. The current staff will be maintained.

Wilson Chrysler Jeep started in 1952, and President Steve Wilson joined his father Joe Wilson in 1982, taking over management in 1988.

Scott Baum is president of the Baum Chevrolet Buick. The Baum and Wilson stores have done business for almost 130 years combined.

The new Baum store will be managed by Will Daniel and Logan Woolridge, both of Clinton. Daniels, the sales manager, has worked with Baum for 28 years having served in the detail, parts, sales and service departments and managed the Baum Motor Company in Farmer City from 2007 to 2013. Woolridge has served in the sales department at Baum for five years.

Service Manager Scott Massey and Finance, Insurance and Office Manager Kathy Sullivan will continue their roles with the business.

For more information, call 217-935-3131 or visit baumchryslerjeep.com once the transition is complete.