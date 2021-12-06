What were those lights over west Normal?

NORMAL — Nope, those weren't UFOs over west Normal on Sunday night.

Rivian spokesman Zach Dietmeier tells The Pantagraph they held an employee appreciation holiday festival.

A photo provided by the electric vehicle maker shows search lights sending beams of light over the factory at night. Earlier, Doug Dahnke from Dahnke's Pine Patch in Martinsville was seen with Rosie the reindeer on a bed of straw near a blue R1S vehicle.

"We had around 7,000 people come through," Dietmeier said.

The event was for employees working in Normal.

California-based Rivian rolled out the R1T electric truck in September and plans to launch the R1S electric SUV next. Both are made in the sprawling plant in Normal, where the company is planning additional expansions.

