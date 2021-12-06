 Skip to main content
What were those lights over west Normal?

Search lights send beams of light over the Rivian Automotive plant in Normal on Sunday.

NORMAL — Nope, those weren't UFOs over west Normal on Sunday night.

Rivian spokesman Zach Dietmeier tells The Pantagraph they held an employee appreciation holiday festival. 

A photo provided by the electric vehicle maker shows search lights sending beams of light over the factory at night. Earlier, Doug Dahnke from Dahnke's Pine Patch in Martinsville was seen with Rosie the reindeer on a bed of straw near a blue R1S vehicle. 

"We had around 7,000 people come through," Dietmeier said. 

Doug Dahnke from Dahnke's Pine Patch in Martinsville and with Rosie the reindeer are shown at Rivian on Sunday. 

The event was for employees working in Normal. 

California-based Rivian rolled out the R1T electric truck in September and plans to launch the R1S electric SUV next. Both are made in the sprawling plant in Normal, where the company is planning additional expansions.

Sierra Henry's 5 most memorable stories of 2021

Another crazy year has flown by and I would be lying if I said choosing my top five most memorable stories was easy. These lists, which we do every year in December, are always difficult. How can I sum up all the good, hard work we do in just five stories?

This is my second year with The Pantagraph, so I decided to choose five in-depth pieces that spoke to me and our readers. Some are heart-wrenching, such as the memories Jelani Day's friends shared with me. Others are more light hearted, like my story looking at Steak 'n Shake and all the fun Bloomington-Normal residents had eating at the restaurant when it was in its heyday. 

There are many reasons I am proud to work for this organization. Our work is not only a reflection of ourselves as reporters, but of this community. I hope everyone can continue enjoying all the great work we do every day to provide quality local journalism to our readers. Thank you to all of our subscribers and readers for the support.

