Watch now: VisitBN Gift Shop now open in Grossinger Arena

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau last week unveiled a new gift shop filled with local novelties and ornaments. 

"We wanted to give visitors and our local community a convenient place to pick up a visitor guide or map of all our attractions that we have to offer here in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County," said Crystal Howard, president and CEO of the visitors bureau. 

The VisitBN Gift Shop opened it doors at the front ticket office entrance in Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., and has everything from postcards to locally-sourced items from vendors around the county.

072122-blm-loc-giftshop

Customers can purchase decorative signs, coffee and travel mugs, postcards, pennants for Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University, and a small line of stuffed animals and umbrellas for kids in the new VisitBN Gift Shop at the front ticket office entrance in Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

It's a new venture for the visitors bureau: Howard said the city offered the space when the CVB moved into the arena last November. They first envisioned it as an information center before making it a gift shop. 

Customers can purchase decorative signs, coffee and travel mugs, postcards, pennants for Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University, and a small line of stuffed animals and umbrellas for kids. Peanuts from Beer Nuts and Kinder Bueno bars from Ferrero can be bought as well.

"We also have pamphlets on a lot of nonprofits ... like the David Davis Mansion and the (McLean County) Museum of History, and then in addition to that, we wanted to show more about our community and have items that are locally made, specifically focusing on small business," said gift shop and promotions manager DeAnne Zimmer. "Basically places in McLean County that are still kind of startup or in the early stages. We want to help promote them and provide information about them to grow the community." 

072122-blm-loc-giftshop

People can buy T-shirts from Bloomington-based print company Half Hazard Press, candles from Bloomington-based business Cedar and Scotch and honey from Heyworth-based apiary Wild Harvest Honey Farm in the new VisitBN Gift Shop at the front ticket office entrance in Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

People can buy handmade earrings from Normal-based boutique McKynlee Avenue, T-shirts from Bloomington-based print company Half Hazard Press, soaps from Normal-based business Freckled Flower Soaps, honey from Heyworth-based apiary Wild Harvest Honey Farm, candles from Bloomington-based business Cedar and Scotch, and jams and salsas from Rader Family Farms in Normal.

072122-blm-loc-giftshop

People can buy handmade earrings from Normal-based boutique McKynlee Avenue and soaps from Normal-based business Freckled Flower Soaps in the new VisitBN Gift Shop at the front ticket office entrance in Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

Although the McLean County Museum of History has its own visitors center and gift shop, Zimmer said the items at the VisitBN Gift Shop are unique to Bloomington-Normal and focus on locally-sourced items, whereas the museum caters more toward Route 66 and Abraham Lincoln.  

The shop will allow visitors to learn more about the area while they travel here for Illinois High School Association competitions or family events and be able to take a little bit of Bloomington-Normal home with them, Zimmer said. 

072122-blm-loc-giftshop

Peanuts from Beer Nuts and Kinder Bueno bars from Ferrero can be bought in the new VisitBN Gift Shop at the front ticket office entrance in Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

"We're not just some little town in the middle of the Midwest. We actually have a lot to offer," Zimmer said. "It's a really great community and we just want to get that word out there and help promote local business." 

The VisitBN Gift Shop is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, with hours changing depending on special events in the arena. The gift shop will be closed Sunday and Monday. 

Free parking is also available up to four hours in the parking deck at Olive Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Anyone interested in product placements within the gift shop can contact the visitors bureau at www.visitbn.org/gift-shop or by calling (309) 665-0033. 

