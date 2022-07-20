Watch now: VisitBN Gift Shop now open in Grossinger Arena

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau last week unveiled a new gift shop filled with local novelties and ornaments.

"We wanted to give visitors and our local community a convenient place to pick up a visitor guide or map of all our attractions that we have to offer here in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County," said Crystal Howard, president and CEO of the visitors bureau.

The VisitBN Gift Shop opened it doors at the front ticket office entrance in Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., and has everything from postcards to locally-sourced items from vendors around the county.

It's a new venture for the visitors bureau: Howard said the city offered the space when the CVB moved into the arena last November. They first envisioned it as an information center before making it a gift shop.

Customers can purchase decorative signs, coffee and travel mugs, postcards, pennants for Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University, and a small line of stuffed animals and umbrellas for kids. Peanuts from Beer Nuts and Kinder Bueno bars from Ferrero can be bought as well.

"We also have pamphlets on a lot of nonprofits ... like the David Davis Mansion and the (McLean County) Museum of History, and then in addition to that, we wanted to show more about our community and have items that are locally made, specifically focusing on small business," said gift shop and promotions manager DeAnne Zimmer. "Basically places in McLean County that are still kind of startup or in the early stages. We want to help promote them and provide information about them to grow the community."

Although the McLean County Museum of History has its own visitors center and gift shop, Zimmer said the items at the VisitBN Gift Shop are unique to Bloomington-Normal and focus on locally-sourced items, whereas the museum caters more toward Route 66 and Abraham Lincoln.

The shop will allow visitors to learn more about the area while they travel here for Illinois High School Association competitions or family events and be able to take a little bit of Bloomington-Normal home with them, Zimmer said.

"We're not just some little town in the middle of the Midwest. We actually have a lot to offer," Zimmer said. "It's a really great community and we just want to get that word out there and help promote local business."

The VisitBN Gift Shop is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, with hours changing depending on special events in the arena. The gift shop will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Free parking is also available up to four hours in the parking deck at Olive Street and Roosevelt Avenue.