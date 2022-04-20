 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking featured

Watch now: Variety of spices, flavors, buffets found at Aroma Indian Restaurant

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar, 716 S. Eldorado Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Aroma, owned by Siva Busa, opened in December 2017. Busa moved from Andhra Pradesh in Southern India to the United States in 2001, and has been in the Bloomington-Normal area ever since. The cooks at Aroma are from India, too, Busa said, in order to keep the food authentic and consistent.

Aroma's location used to be home to the Taj Mahal restaurant, which was Bloomington's first Indian restaurant.

EATS OF THE WEEK

Siva Busa talks about the variety of Indian icons that populate his Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar, 716 E. Eldorado Road in Bloomington on Tuesday.

"I've always had a passion for food," Busa said. "Indian food is not very popular in the Midwest, so I saw an opportunity."

Aroma's name refers to the smell of Indian spices and flavors used in the food. 

The most popular menu items include biryani and dosa. Biryani is a mixed rice dish made with Indian spices and either meats, eggs or vegetables, and is one of the most popular dishes in South Asia. Dosa is a thin, flat bread originating from South India, made from fermented batter usually consisting of lentils and rice.

042122-blm-loc-2eats

Siva Busa uses a tandoor oven to cook his southern India recipe food at Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar, 716 E. Eldorado Road in Bloomington, on Tuesday.

Aroma has a big kitchen with a tandoor, a cylindrical clay or metal oven where food is cooked over charcoal. It is used to cook naan bread and various meats, and the oven can get up to 300 or 400 degrees.

Aroma is known for its buffets, including a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; a dinner buffet on Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; and a weekend buffet on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

042122-blm-loc-3eats

A model icon of a couple's wedding party is a decoration inside Siva Busa's Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar, 716 E. Eldorado Road in Bloomington, on Tuesday.

"Our buffets are the backbone of the business. We offer an extensive amount of varieties," Busa said. "Indian street food is very popular and much different than Indian cuisine."

The restaurant also offers baked goods, which are delivered from Busa's sister's bakery, Sweet Connections Bakery, in Chicago. 

Busa said a typical Indian meal is coursed and includes curry, rice, bread, soup and yogurt. Aroma offers vegan and vegetarian options as well. 

042122-blm-loc-4eats

Siva Busa stands by the bar in his Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar, 716 E. Eldorado Road in Bloomington, on Tuesday.

The restaurant also has a full-service bar with Indian beer, wine and whiskey. 

"I love this place, this is my hometown," Busa said. "Bloomington is a very nice place, people are very nice and there is large Indian population here."

Watch now: LeRoy's 'best-kept secret' found at Teddy's Tap

Busa said he would like to thank community for helping Aroma stay in business during the pandemic. He added that his local customer base increased as a result. 

Busa plans to do a one-week Indian street food festival in the future. 

Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., but closed on Tuesdays. They offer dine-in, DoorDash delivery, takeout and online ordering services. 

Download PDF Eats of the week

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

INSIDE

Eats of the Week features Aroma Indian Restaurant A3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Beyond/Hello general manager Kaitlyn O’Connell talks about business, 4/20

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Beyond/Hello general manager Kaitlyn O’Connell talks about business, 4/20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News