Watch now: Variety of spices, flavors, buffets found at Aroma Indian Restaurant

BLOOMINGTON — Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar, 716 S. Eldorado Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Aroma, owned by Siva Busa, opened in December 2017. Busa moved from Andhra Pradesh in Southern India to the United States in 2001, and has been in the Bloomington-Normal area ever since. The cooks at Aroma are from India, too, Busa said, in order to keep the food authentic and consistent.

Aroma's location used to be home to the Taj Mahal restaurant, which was Bloomington's first Indian restaurant.

"I've always had a passion for food," Busa said. "Indian food is not very popular in the Midwest, so I saw an opportunity."

Aroma's name refers to the smell of Indian spices and flavors used in the food.

The most popular menu items include biryani and dosa. Biryani is a mixed rice dish made with Indian spices and either meats, eggs or vegetables, and is one of the most popular dishes in South Asia. Dosa is a thin, flat bread originating from South India, made from fermented batter usually consisting of lentils and rice.

Aroma has a big kitchen with a tandoor, a cylindrical clay or metal oven where food is cooked over charcoal. It is used to cook naan bread and various meats, and the oven can get up to 300 or 400 degrees.

Aroma is known for its buffets, including a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; a dinner buffet on Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; and a weekend buffet on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Our buffets are the backbone of the business. We offer an extensive amount of varieties," Busa said. "Indian street food is very popular and much different than Indian cuisine."

The restaurant also offers baked goods, which are delivered from Busa's sister's bakery, Sweet Connections Bakery, in Chicago.

Busa said a typical Indian meal is coursed and includes curry, rice, bread, soup and yogurt. Aroma offers vegan and vegetarian options as well.

The restaurant also has a full-service bar with Indian beer, wine and whiskey.

"I love this place, this is my hometown," Busa said. "Bloomington is a very nice place, people are very nice and there is large Indian population here."

Busa said he would like to thank community for helping Aroma stay in business during the pandemic. He added that his local customer base increased as a result.

Busa plans to do a one-week Indian street food festival in the future.

Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., but closed on Tuesdays. They offer dine-in, DoorDash delivery, takeout and online ordering services.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

