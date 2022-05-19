Watch now: Vacant Main Plaza could see new life with expanded Red Raccoon Games

BLOOMINGTON — Game lovers could soon have twice the space to shop and play in downtown Bloomington — and a long-vacant vacant property could see new use.
Red Raccoon Games owners Jamie and Kelly Mathy reached an agreement with the City of Bloomington on an incentive package that will allow them to remodel and move into the Main Plaza building at 301 N. Main St., which is next to the game store's current premises at 309 N. Main St.
“The last couple of years have been a crazy ride of just trying to keep up with people's expectations,” Jamie Mathy said, noting the game industry grew by 31% in 2021 as people rediscovered the fun in games during the pandemic.
“Main Plaza came onto the market at the perfect time. This summer is the store’s 15th anniversary, and we’re bursting at the seams.”
Since the Mathys bought the store in 2014 and rebranded Gryfalia’s Aeire to Red Raccoon Games, the staff has gone from just Jamie Mathy and “one high school kid who came in after school” to a full staff of 13.
“It’s been fun,” Mathy said. “I love having a job where I’m happy every day to get up and go to work.”
Remodeling the Main Plaza building will allow the shop’s retail space to grow from about 2,000 square feet to 3,200 and the in-store game play area to grow from 1,200 square feet to 3,500, Mathy told The Pantagraph.
The agreement, which includes a package with rebates on sales and property taxes dependent on the business’ performance, will come before the Bloomington City Council on Monday for approval.
Mathy said the Main Plaza building has been empty for 13 years and it’s been even longer since it had a substantial remodel.
The biggest challenges of the renovation will be updating the sprinkler system and the elevator that will make the 8,500-square-foot basement ADA accessible, Mathy said.
Bloomington’s economic development department used the same third party evaluation processor that is used for every development project, the store owner said.
“When it became clear that even evaluating the project could be a conflict under Illinois law, Mathy stepped down from his role as Ward 1 alderman the same day he was notified,” according to a news release from Red Raccoon.
“For 9 years I put the residents and city first in so many things. This time I had to put my family and employees first,” Mathy said of the decision to resign from the council.
City Manager Tim Gleason said it's great to see a local business expanding.
“The added bonus is that it’s creating a true downtown destination, while bringing new life to a long vacant downtown space,” he said.
Mathy said some of the problem with attracting businesses to downtown is the size of available spaces — “for a long time there were a lot of 2,000 square foot spaces but the next jump was 9,000 square foot.”
He said they are hopeful that by beginning this remodel and taking 9,200 square feet, the remaining space at Main Plaza will give other businesses an opportunity to join downtown.
Red Raccoon is working with Catalyst Construction, with the goal of moving into Main Plaza in late January or early February 2023.
“We’ve been working toward this for a long time,” Mathy said. “It’s been great doing this in partnership with our customers and of course our employees. I couldn’t do any of it without them.”
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.