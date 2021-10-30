Watch now: Unemployment is down in Bloomington-Normal, yet businesses still struggle to hire

BLOOMINGTON — "Help wanted" signs hang in the windows of businesses. Job postings litter employment websites and bulletin boards. And career fairs attempt to fill the ever-growing openings.

Illinois unemployment rates have decreased steadily in the last six months, yet local businesses say they are still struggling to fill open positions.

Just two years ago, a "help wanted" display could net 25 to 30 job applications in a few weeks for Prairie Gardens & Jeffrey Alans in Normal. But store manager Reggie Valentine said that's just not enough to attract employees these days.

"Now we're lucky if we get two or three," he told The Pantagraph this week. "It's a drastic difference. There's just not a lot of people coming in."

The trend is hitting industries across the United States as businesses crawl out of post-pandemic shutdowns and mass layoffs. But as owners try and bring back their workers, they're getting fewer applications and lower employee retention, leading to shorter business hours, longer service times, and mass supply chain disruptions.

Case in point: The Bloomington metropolitan area unemployment rate has shrunk to 4% this month, a 1.8% percentage point decrease over the last year, according Illinois Department of Employment Security data.

Bloomington-Normal ended September with 87,600 non-farm jobs, a 500 over-the-year decrease. Data shows leisure and hospitality, construction and education all saw the largest gains, adding 1,200 jobs combined. Financial activities and government jobs reported a larger decrease in jobs, losing 1,100 in the financial sector and 400 in government.

"While today's data shows us how much has improved across the state over the last year, we know there is still room for further recovery and to get people back to the workforce," Illinois Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said in a statement Thursday.

Despite the gains, some business leaders have pointed to a $300-a-week federal unemployment supplement program keeping workers from returning to their jobs. Half the states cut off such benefits in June or July, even though the program was set to run through the first week of September. In those 27 states, the number of people working or looking for a job has not increased more than those that kept the program running.

The supplement and two other federal emergency unemployment programs ended nationally Sept. 6, but America's labor shortage persists as the number of job openings and hires decreased in August, according to data released Oct. 12 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker steadfastly defended the $300 unemployment benefits when surrounding states cut them off prematurely and state business groups urged him to follow suit.

“Our job here is to make sure we’re creating jobs and helping people to rebuild the lives they had before the pandemic, and so we’re not going to pull the rug out from under people,” Pritzker said in May.

And Illinois has actually fared better than most states, as its labor force increased from about 6.1 million in January to 6.2 million in September, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The labor force participation rate increased from 61.9% to 62.8% in that same time.

The state’s unemployment rate decreased for a sixth consecutive month, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Friday. Still, unemployment remains stubbornly high at 7%, nearly double the pre-pandemic level. More than 435,000 people are still out of work.

“The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to enhancing this recovery period by working with employers and dislocated workers to assist them in their search for jobseekers and career opportunities,” Manar said.

Pritzker has previously said it was not the enhanced benefit but other factors, such as the lack of adequate child care, that explain why people are not returning to work.

The issue is not that there is a shortage of workers, but that a “conglomeration” of reasons with the pandemic as a backdrop have reached a crossroads, Illinois State University Professor of Economics Timothy Harris said.

“There are tons of workers that are available, but there’s not a lot of workers that are willing to take positions that are open,” Harris said.

The reasons vary widely and are not limited to health concerns about the coronavirus and its Delta variant. In few cases, people may have accumulated savings from stimulus checks, expanded unemployment benefits or child tax credits and are in a place where they don't need to start a job yet, Harris said.

“It could be that there’s a mismatch of skills,” he added. “Yes, if I get laid off, I could go down the street and take any number of positions at a Lowe’s or a Taco Bell, but does that meet my skillset? I think that’s part of the mismatch that’s occurring.”

When Bill Inks was growing up, AB Hatchery & Garden Center was a coveted job for high school or college-aged students. Now, like many other businesses in the Bloomington-Normal area, the family-owned business is grappling with fewer employees and retention.

The reason? That's a difficult question, said Inks.

"I think, in my mind, the biggest thing is the fear of COVID that is keeping people away," said Inks, who owns the the garden center. He added that wages are an issue as well. "Minimum wage was not keeping up with the cost of living. Honestly, the minimum wage has been addressed in this state where we're raising it every year now. I think the hardest thing is we've become more of a consuming country now, not a producing country."

In an effort to attract employees, Inks has raised starting wages to $13 per hour, and has created a health care and retirement plan for his workers.

Lesser-skilled and inexperienced workers have helped the Growing Grounds lawn and garden center in Bloomington stay afloat the past year and a half, store manager Jen Bicknell said.

“The high-schoolers and college kids were a godsend once summer rolled around,” said Bicknell, adding that the business struggled in spring to hire employees.

Growing Grounds really struggled to find laborers to operate machinery, unload trucks and plant trees. Bicknell said the vast majority of applications for those positions were unqualified and could not work the desired hours because of school.

While they did not reach desperation to the point of offering incentives or bonuses to hire, Growing Grounds, along with Prairie Gardens & Jeffrey Alans, touted Indeed as a force in yielding applications.

“We pulled out all the stops,” Valentine said, noting that the store has displayed many “now hiring” signs and set up a table filled with applications. “It’s nothing really different, we’ve just been using everything that we’ve ever used in the past.”

The gardening and furniture business in Normal has since had to reduce its hours to a 6 p.m. closing time instead of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. at this time of year. Valentine said that’s mostly because they lack employees who can work nights. The store has 18 associates but they'd like to have about 25.

Trucking industry also feels pressure

Retail and hospitality industries are not the only ones struggling to hire workers. As e-commerce booms, trucking companies are wrestling with fewer drivers, more deliveries, and congestion at pick-up points.

American Trucking Associations Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a Monday statement that there is a shortage of 80,000 drivers in America, an all-time high for the industry. That number could grow to 160,000 drivers by 2030.

In Illinois, 97% of trucking companies lack workers to transport goods, Matt Hart, executive director of the Illinois Trucking Association, told The Pantagraph this week. The association surveys its members on a monthly basis, he said.

“Consumer demand has been up 30% this year,” said Hart. “As people are wanting more and more stuff delivered, we just do not have the capacity for that large of an increase."

He added, “The biggest challenge right now is that there are no available drivers. Our companies are advertising for drivers and they’re not getting any response.”

Locally, Nussbaum Transportation, a trucking company based in Hudson, is having to get creative in order to hire and retain drivers. That includes increasing driver pay by 15% to 17%, tripling advertising, sweetening paid time off benefits and adding health plan perks, said Jeremy Stickling, the company’s chief administrative officer.

The company is also partnering with Heartland Community College to train new hires to earn their commercial driver's license.

“The schools aren’t producing as much, there’s not enough entrance, there’s a larger demand on drivers, partly due to the e-commerce explosion,” Stickling said, adding that the long-haul trucking industry is “a difficult lifestyle and people can burn out.”

Other businesses are following similar paths, offering higher wages and creating new health care and retirement plans in hopes of retaining workers.

Joe and Tony Wargo, co-owners of Joe’s Pub in Bloomington and Joe’s Station House and Pizza Pub in Normal, have experienced first-hand the complications brought on by the worker shortage.

In September the brothers had to temporarily close the kitchen at Joe’s Pub after their cook and manager quit unexpectedly on short notice. For a few days the pub allowed people to bring in food or order delivery as a way to keep their bartenders working.

Joe Wargo said they are now hiring full-time employees at higher wages, starting at $15 an hour or more depending on experience. They have also created a health care plan for employees and will set up retirement plans next.

The benefits, he said, may be ones the restaurant industry as a whole needs to think about implementing in order to retain workers.

“The stranglehold the pandemic and its mitigations had on the restaurant and hospitality industry for so long created a lot of inconsistencies in work environments,” Wargo said. “People can earn a living in our industry and make very good money doing it, but the inconsistencies drove those reliable, hardworking service people to find more consistent work.”

He added, “I don’t think the reliable, hardworking people, not just in this industry, but in any industry that was impacted, sat idly by, counting on a government-aided unemployment check. I think they may have used that to their benefit to go find something that was more reliable.”

Harris, the ISU professor, said the pandemic has shown how much bargaining power workers hold, now leading to increased wages and beefed-up benefits packages.

He also said the plethora of job openings has allowed people to become more choosy with their preferences.

“Workers do have power if they’re willing to say, ‘Nope, I’m not going back right now,’ and enough of them have done that, the wages go up,” Harris said.

'I think it’s just a storm of everything'

But with wage increases come price increases. Harris said some of the higher pay rates are being offset by inflation; however, “When you look at the numbers, I would say that increases in low-wage jobs are more than offsetting some of the inflationary effects that we’ve seen.”

At the start of the pandemic, 24-year-old Kaitlyn Cook of Bloomington was just starting her career after graduating from ISU. In March 2020, she started working with a small, local leasing company that quickly had to grapple with a changing work environment.

The company pushed her to collect rent from tenants, many of whom she knew would not be able to pay due to layoffs, especially among hospitality workers. Eventually she left to find better work with Keller Williams Realty in Bloomington.

“There weren’t any jobs that I was looking online that I was interested in or qualified for,” Cook said of the job pool.

While she didn’t work in the restaurant or retail industry, Cook said she has seen what the worker shortage has done for businesses. She recalled how she went to an Olive Garden in St. Louis with a group of friends and they were told they would have to wait two hours for a table despite it not being a busy time.

The restaurant, she said, only had three or four people working.

As for why people are returning to those industries, Cook speculated that there are number of contributing factors. She wondered if it could be a reflection of the businesses' treatment of employees, their willingness to compensate them, if they’re offering bonuses or health benefits, and more.

“I think it’s just a storm of everything,” said Cook. “I think a lot of people who were laid off in those industries, I’m sure people saw it as an opportunity to do something else, do something they really wanted to do.”

She added, “I think people who worked for those companies and were laid off are realizing that they were essential and should be paid or compensated appropriately and have more rights in that job.”

The Pantagraph's Brenden Moore and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sierra Henry Normal Reporter Follow Sierra Henry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today