Watch now: Ukraine crisis may be felt by Illinois agriculture producers

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois farmers may soon see market disruptions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it is unclear how long and how significant the impact could be.

Kreg Ruhl, a division manager for Bloomington-based agricultural cooperative Growmark, said American farmers already “were paying the highest prices in the history of fertilizer” prior to the invasion. Fertilizer prices last month doubled.

Ruhl said the story starts with Russia’s movement of natural gas, which is an input for ammonia — a base building block for all fertilizer. In December, the gas price peaked over $60 per Million British Thermal Units, but was moderated down to $25, he said.

“Even at $25, it’s uneconomical for fertilizer (plants) over (in Europe) to run a lot of production,” Ruhl said.

With a significant exporter of the agricultural input now under siege, Downs farmer Mark O’Rourke has many questions about what the future looks like. Particularly, how long the effects may linger is on his mind. O'Rourke estimates six months at the minimum.

“Unless you had a crystal ball and bought two or three years worth of fertilizer,” he said Friday, farmers are stuck waiting in anticipation “of how this whole thing shakes out.”

He does not know any farmers who stocked up that much. Only a few would have the storage.

The U.S. and other countries applied sanctions on Russia after the invasion, stoking fears of wide-ranging global economic ripples, especially in the energy and ag sectors.

Prices for corn and soybeans were also already high compared to pre-pandemic prices, said Michelle Kibler, an associate professor of agribusiness at Illinois State University. Russia and Ukraine are large contributors to the world’s agriculture, making up 29% of global wheat exports and around 17% of corn exports, she said.

“Once news of the invasion broke late Wednesday, prices began to soar in those commodity markets,” Kibler said.

The volatility was noticed in O'Rouke's circle. He said grain markets shot up with the news but calmed down by the end of the day.

“Soybeans went off a little,” said O’Rourke. “I had a friend who sold some grains at the highs.”

While he glad for his friend, when O'Rourke went to check prices himself, they had dropped again.

'There's a lot of risk right now'

That sort of volatility is to be expected in futures markets, said Illinois Wheat Association Executive Director Mike Doherty. Doherty also works as an agriculture economist at the Illinois Farm Bureau.

“Futures contracts markets are meant to be reflective of all the risks, and there’s a lot of risk right now,” Doherty said.

It is hard to make long term predictions, especially since it is still unclear what impact the invasion will have on Ukraine’s wheat production, he said. The same goes for Russian energy and fertilizer exports, he said.

Others watching the agriculture markets warned that there could be higher prices for inputs like fertilizer in the short term, but also said the longer-term impacts are unclear.

“There is some cause for concern over rising oil and fertilizer prices and the potential for supply shortages of fertilizer, although time will tell whether these prices remain high or adjust back down,” Kibler said.

The increased prices for agricultural products could be good for farm incomes but that will at least partly offset by higher input costs.

Illinois winter wheat farmers are much closer to their June harvest than corn and soybean farmers, so might be able to benefit from increased prices if they set contracts now, Doherty said.

Ruhl said the dynamics of uncertainty and volatile markets are hard to manage for farmers.

“We think there's adequate supplies to plant crops this year, but it’s more a matter of price,” said Ruhl.

The volatility of the market will have another effect for farmers in crop insurance prices, which are determined based on volatility in February, said central Illinois agriculture commentator Stu Ellis.

"It will have an impact on the premiums for crop insurance, that will make it higher," he said.

Consumer concerns

For at least one Illinois-based agricultural products company, the invasion also raises concerns for their global employees. Decatur-based Archer Daniels Midland has more than 600 employees in Ukraine and operates several facilities including in Odessa and Kyiv.

The company’s top focus is the health and safety of its employees and their families, said ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson.

ADM and Illinois-based John Deere have shuttered operations after the invasion started.

Ruhl explained natural gas is heated for use as a feedstock, breaking it down into hydrogen that is combined with nitrogen in the air to form ammonia.

Ruhl, the Growmark manager, also sees a ripple effect driving food prices and the cost of general goods higher. He added there is a huge industrial demand for ammonia that is not agricultural-related. It also goes into plastics, nylons, particleboards in home constructions, and industrial refrigeration.

Global food prices may be impacted as well, given Ukraine's position as an important producer of corn and wheat, Ellis said. Demand for U.S. products might increase, but a loss of Ukrainian products could be hard to make up.

"We're going to see global food prices going up, for food deficit countries, that is not going to be a good thing," he said.

U.S. residents may also see those higher prices when shopping for food at the grocery stores, on top of inflation, Kibler warned.

Doherty is more skeptical that might happen, especially because it is unclear how long the market disruptions will last.

Even if higher commodity prices persist, very little of that gets translated onto the supermarket shelves, Doherty said.

“90% of the price of a food product in a supermarket is everything that happens after the farm gate,” he said.

O’Rourke said there’s a tendency for knee-jerk reactions in the markets, and wondered “who do you believe” in news report. That lends to the sense of uncertainty.

He said he’s optimistic that people and their leaders especially don’t want a long-term conflict.

“It doesn’t do anyone any good,” O’Rourke said.

