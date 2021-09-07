Watch now: This Bloomington pool business is closing after COVID-19 and a hurricane

BLOOMINGTON — The economic situation at Rod Hinderliter's business has gone off the deep end.
Even after logging record sales in 2020 and through the first three quarters of this year, Hinderliter, the co-owner of
Backyard Pool & Patio Inc. is closing the Bloomington swimming pool and spa retailer at the end of the month.
"The economy is all jacked up; prices are hyper-inflated; we can't hire people," said Hinderliter, in business for more than 20 years. "The domino effect has brought us to a screeching halt and we've made the executive call to hang it up."
other small business owners across McLean County, Hinderliter is finding himself at the mercy of economic and market forces out of his control.
Underpinning those forces are unprecedented demand and extreme supply chain disruptions, which have combined to lead to widespread shortages and intense price increases for both businesses and their customers.
There's also a national labor shortage, meaning a small business can't hire more staff to meet demand, even if it wanted to.
Those dynamics, primarily related to the coronavirus pandemic, have been hitting Hinderliter and other local pool suppliers since summer 2020, when a surge of Americans turned to building their own backyard swimming spots.
Rod Hinderliter, president of Backyard Pool and Patio in Bloomington, surveys his empty showroom floor on Tuesday. Hinderliter said the shortage of products is causing him to close the store at the end of the month.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
In Normal, more than a dozen building permits for new residential pool construction or remodels were issued between April 2020 and April 2021.
And in Bloomington, seven residential pool permits were issued just between July and August of this year.
The city is also planning to renovate O'Neil Pool, on the west side.
That residential and commercial demand for pool use translated to an explosion in demand for pool supplies like water chemicals, pumps, filters, hoses and other equipment.
At first, Hinderliter said he able to keep up with demand and "put money on the books that I never even fathomed."
Rod Hinderliter, president of Backyard Pool and Patio, walks past palettes of pool chlorination products on Tuesday. Hinderliter bought up as many chlorine products as he could at the start of the pandemic but not supplies are getting harder to obtain due to a plant closure in Louisiana.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Then, on the morning of Aug. 27, 2020, Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Gulf Coast,
leading to a crippling fire at a pool and spa treatment plant in Westlake, Louisiana.
The fire at the Bio-Lab factory immediately constricted the national flow of chlorine availability and sent prices of the chemical soaring, Hinderliter said.
That shortage continued through this summer —
reconstruction of the factory won't be completed until 2022 — and a new one emerged: other supply and logistic bottlenecks meant Hinderliter couldn't stock the business' namesake products.
"The store has transformed — the showroom is empty, the warehouse is empty," Hinderliter said. "This place is just boned out and I can't get product in here."
Hinderliter said he ordered 143 new spas for summer 2021. Only four have arrived to the business, located at 2401 1/2 East Empire Street.
Packages of liquid pool chlorinator are stacked where hot tubs once stood at Rod Hinderliter's Backyard Pool and Patio, Inc., 2401 1/2 E. Empire St., Bloomington, Sept. 7, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
And if product were to get from a manufacturer to his showroom or warehouse, Hinderliter said it would come months late. Hyper-inflation would also make that path "ridiculously more expensive."
"At any one point this store had $1.2 million in retail merchandise sitting on the showroom floor," Hinderliter said. "To duplicate that inventory right now would cost $2.5 million."
On top of bare-bones stock, Hinderliter also has a bare-bones staff, down from 12 to five, including himself and his wife, Kathy.
"It's a logistics shortage and a labor shortage," Hinderliter said. "There's not enough people to build a hot tub, not enough materials, not enough truck drivers to get them here."
Ultimately, Hinderliter said he's closing the store because he can't provide an affordable or reasonable experience for his customers.
"It's a viscous cycle, it dominoed and it just wiped us out," Hinderliter said. "You know, if you can't get the goods, you can't provide the service."
A global shortage of parts and supplies are making some items tough to find on the shelves of Twin Cities stores.
Texas Roadhouse to supply 250 Bloomington jobs
The
new Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Bloomington's east side will employ a staff of 250 people, the national chain announced late last month.
Construction is wrapping-up, and the company said it plans to open the location in mid-September. A company spokesperson had previously said the target opening date was late August.
The restaurant sits between the former
Toys R Us store and Olive Garden in the Bloomington Commons shopping center, 1701 E. Empire St., where Barnes & Noble, H&R Block and Schnucks also are located.
A hiring center to fill full and part-positions at the restaurant is open in the nearby UPS Store. Available jobs are listed at
Bloomington-Normal business openings and closings
Sugar Mama Bakery
Nearly six years after a local bakery moved its ovens from downtown Bloomington to Uptown Normal, the business is prepping to open its kitchen again from a new downtown storefront.
Sugar Mama Bakery is on track to open sometime in early July from the former Subway restaurant, 109 W. Jefferson St., on the courthouse square. It will close its Normal location, 116 W. North St., before August.
I caught owner Susie Tod on Tuesday as she and employees were unloading and moving baking supplies into the space, which features exposed brick, natural materials and plenty of natural light.
"It's not going to be a cookie-cutter design," Tod joked with me as she moved a stand-mixer off a counter.
Tod closed her previous downtown Bloomington location, 405 N. Main St., in 2015 to focus her efforts on the Normal location.
The bakery, which specializes in artisan and custom-order baked goods, was first started around 2010 when Tod and then-partner Krista Gaff began baking out of Gaff's home.
Tod's plan had been to open the new Bloomington store on July 2, but that date will likely be pushed back, she said. She's been met with some construction delays caused by the weekend's storms and still needs to install some equipment.
Other than adding another option for coffee and baked goods to downtown Bloomington, the business
will fill a storefront that has sat vacant since mid-2019.
— Timothy Eggert
TIMOTHY EGGERT, THE PANTAGRAPH
On Track Car Wash
The site of a former car wash on the city's northeast side is set to feature a new car wash facility, to be built sometime this year.
Developers Jeremy and Jeffrey Schoenherr want to build at 1509 E. Vernon Avenue a new automated On Track Car Wash, largely replacing the 10-bay do-it-yourself Car Wash Express that occupied the site between 1988 and 2010.
The 0.92-acre lot sits on the corner of one of Bloomington's busiest intersections and within one of the city's major commercial corridors. It has remained vacant for the last 11 years, after the last facility was demolished.
The proposed car wash facility follows a design to house a franchise model of the Tommy Car Wash Systems, including a 110-foot tunnel for the automatic wash equipment and 15 outdoor vacuum bays.
City planning officials approved the new facility's site plan in May, and the Bloomington City Council OK'd the plan in June.
— Timothy Eggert
Panda Express restaurant
In addition to nearly every other staple fast-food chain, the city's westside commercial stretch will soon host a Panda Express drive-thru and restaurant.
CFT NV Developments LLC, based in Las-Vegas, Nev., wants to construct the 2,381-square-foot Chinese-American fast food restaurant at 1901 W. Market St.
The property was previously used for a gas station from 1978 to the early 2010's. It has sat vacant since 2017, after the Citgo station was demolished.
The Bloomington Planning Commission approved the restaurant's site plan earlier this month. It will be before the city council on July 26.
The restaurant's construction would mark the second new fast-food business added to West Market Street in 2021.
A site plan for a new 3,900-square-foot structure commercial structure at 1514 W. Market St. — replacing the
old Grand Café West Side restaurant —was approved by the city council in April. A Domino's Pizza restaurant will occupy one half of the new building.
— Timothy Eggert
Google Maps screenshot
Jersey Mike's Subs
The build-out of a new sandwich shop on the city's far eastside is progressing, with construction expected to be complete sometime in August.
Crews are altering the interior of unit 103 at the Eastland Commons, 305 N. Veterans Pkwy, to accommodate a Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant. The space was previously occupied by a TD Ameritrade office.
A $130,000 commercial building permit for the conversion was issued in late May, and when I dropped in this week a contractor on-site said most of the rough-in was complete.
The sandwich chain offers east coast-style subs and competes directly with Jimmy John's and Subway. Its Bloomington location will be the first in McLean County.
— Timothy Eggert
Google Maps screenshot
Texas Roadhouse restaurant construction
Construction of the
new Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Bloomington's far east side is progressing, with the location set to open at the end of August.
Amanda Norton, spokeswoman for the Louisville, Kentucky-based restaurant chain, said that construction crews faced some delays because of last month's extreme rain events, but that they're still on track to open before fall.
The restaurant is being erected between the former
Toys R Us store and Olive Garden in the Bloomington Commons shopping center, 1701 E. Empire St., where Barnes & Noble, H&R Block and Schnucks also are located.
TIMOTHY EGGERT, THE PANTAGRAPH
