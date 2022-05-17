Watch now: The Union Café offers coffee, ice cream and breakfast in Downs

DOWNS — The Union Cafe Inc., 201 S. Seminary St. in Downs, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The café is a coffee, ice cream and breakfast shop owned by Rachel and Jacob Smith of Downs. It opened in 2017 and was originally owned by Amber Amend, but the Smiths reopened the business last October. The couple also owns The Concrete Magic, a floor refinishing service in Ellsworth.

The Smiths are originally from Tennessee, but have been in Downs since 2015. They moved to the area for the school district, family and their church.

"It's not a bar; we didn't want to have another bar. It's a family place where kids come to hang out," Jacob Smith said. "You have your Starbucks, Dairy Queen, your ice cream, coffee and breakfast places separately, but we have all of them in one place, and we stay open all year long."

The name "Union Café" comes from the location being the Old Union building, which in its history has been home to a church and various businesses, including a grocery store, flower shop and market.

Aside from the coffee, ice cream and breakfast, the café also offers games and a reading area with books for customers to enjoy.

The couple created a website for the business, added online ordering and are working on an app.

"It's the best ice cream there is. I get joy out of serving kids ice cream," Rachel Smith said. "I love to see the little kids get so excited about it and look in the case to see what we have."

Ice cream at the café comes from Ashby's ice cream in Michigan. The most popular flavors include Michigan pothole, chocolate, cookie crumble, Superman ice cream and scout mint cookie.

The café offers many specialty coffees and espresso drinks, with lattes the top-selling item. They offer multiple flavored coffees that are rotated throughout the week and a flavor of the day. The most popular coffee flavors include white chocolate raspberry and snickerdoodle.

For breakfast, the gravy-smothered breakfast burritos are very popular. Also on the menu are biscuits and gravy, pastries and baked goods.

"I enjoy being part of the community and seeing parents sit and play games with their kids," Jacob Smith said. "We're definitely blessed to be able to keep the business in the community."

The Smiths said they have big dreams for the business. They hope to add a second location as well as an arcade room, furniture updates, a more developed sitting and reading area, and a small lunch menu.

"We're just happy to be here. Small towns are the best," Rachel Smith said. "It's such a good, tight-knit community; everyone's pretty family-oriented around here. We love the people and the school. Everyone's there to to help and support each other."

The Union Cafe is open 7-10 a.m. and 3-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7-10 a.m. and 3-9 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. They offer dine-in and online ordering services.

