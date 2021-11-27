Watch now: Supply chain a new hurdle for Bloomington-Normal businesses

BLOOMINGTON — Waiting until the last second to get holiday shopping done just won't cut it this year.

"Every week I'm calling companies to ask if I'm going to be receiving goods that have been ordered," said Jane Rupprecht, store manager of Uptown Gifts & Accessories in Normal. "The problem is they're as frustrated as we are. They're doing the best they can, but a lot of the products just won't be here."

Local business owners began preparing for the holiday season months ago, making purchase orders as early as January. But between global supply chain disruptions and shipping delays, stores aren't seeing all of their product getting in on time.

The reason is complicated. Manufacturing plants slowed down due to COVID outbreaks, both domestically and off-shore, leading to shortages in certain goods, and labor shortages in nearly every field are contributing to supply chain disruptions.

Warehouses are seeing congestion due to labor shortages, leading to slower wait times for filling supply trucks, said Nussbaum Transportation Chief Administrative Officer Jeremy Stickling.

Fewer truck drivers have also limited the number wheels on the road to move product, he said in a recent interview with The Pantagraph.

"It's hard for shippers to find a truck to move anything," he said. "I've told my wife to get our Christmas shopping for our kids done now. Good luck if you're going to do the Christmas Eve last-second rush."

'Start getting gifts'

Uptown Gifts, a popular store known for its personalized items and holiday favorites, still hasn't gotten all of its seasonal orders in. Favorites such as an electric snow globe are on limited supply, as are other gifts, said Rupprecht.

"We've been trying to train our customers for the last few months, saying, if there's something that you see, get it," said Rupprecht. "A lot of people right after Thanksgiving like to start thinking about gifts. I think you have to stop thinking about gifts and start getting gifts."

In Bloomington, Wilson Cycle Sales and Service continues to grapple with supply chain disruptions for bikes, an item that skyrocketed in popularity amid the pandemic as people began to spend more time outdoors during state-mandated lockdowns.

Certain bike parts for repairs were hard to come by last year, as were some sizes of tubes. But this year there are shortages across the board, said Michael Wilson, co-owner of the shop. That's why at the start of the year the shop put in as many orders as they could in anticipation of what items might be out of stock.

"We are sitting fairly good given the circumstances right now on parts and bikes and everything, but we still probably have 20-some repairs that are waiting on specific parts and I don't know when those parts will come in," said Wilson.

But issues go beyond supply chain disruptions, Wilson said. The store is now incurring higher shipping costs, which he said have quadrupled in the last year, especially for electric bikes. Because of that, the store hasn't been able to offer as many sales as they did in the past.

"It's tough and it's taken a lot more time for us to find anything," said Wilson. "People are being understanding about it, but it's still frustrating."

The COVID roller coaster

Apricot Lane in uptown Normal has had similar issues, said owner Stephanie Williams. In anticipation of supply chain disruptions, Williams tripled the amount of product she would typically purchase for the holiday season.

"I wanted to be ready and be sure that there was no reason for you to come in and not find a gift for any girl on your list," she said, adding that people planning on purchasing orders online should be aware of shipping delays. "It was very stressful and it's very hard to sleep at night sometimes because I've put all of my money into this stock to make sure we had what people would want."

There are positive signs, though. U.S. consumer spending rebounded by 1.3% in October.

Still, retail stores aren't the only businesses feeling the effects of supply chain disruptions.

Midwest Food Bank in Normal is typically stocked with enough food on the shelves for six weeks, but Executive Director Tara Ingham said there were times this past year the organization only had a week's worth of food on the shelves.

"It really has been a roller coaster since COVID began with food availability," she said. "Our Thanksgiving food drive this year, we could not find pie crust anywhere. We had to work with the community to find every possible box available to put into our Thanksgiving boxes. It really just depends on what you’re looking for."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.