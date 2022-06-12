Watch now: 'Sunday Funday' craft market comes to Vrooman Mansion in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Wet Sunday morning weather didn’t keep handfuls of shoppers from zooming to the Vrooman Mansion in Bloomington for an outdoor craft fair.

Titled “Sunday Funday,” the market kicked off at noon at the historically registered landmark in the East Grove Street District of Bloomington.

Vendors and shoppers alike were awed by the 1869 structure and the surrounding landscaping. It was once occupied by Julia Scott, one of the first Daughters of the American Revolution.

Property owners Pam and Dana Kowalewski are looking to a successful summer at the mansion, which hosts weddings, corporate events, anniversaries, and celebrations of life. The married couple purchased the building in July 2000, and also offer bed-and-breakfast lodgings.

After 22 years, Mr. Kowalewski said: “We’re still at it.”

Mrs. Kowalewski said bookings are up this summer, and her husband noted business has picked up tremendously when compared to pre-COVID.

She also said they get to “meet a gamut of people” with their operations. Kowalewski said they’ve had a lot of travelers following U.S. Route 66, and others from Europe, but the pandemic did put a damper on their European travelers.

They also had some fancy cars show up over the weekend from the Bloomington Gold Corvettes show, she said.

The next market there will be the “Handmade Vrooman” fair on July 16.

“Sunday Funday” organizer Laurie Harpenau said they had 50 vendors register for the event, with some cancellations. This event was her first market established somewhere “other than my house,” she said.

She tables a booth of her own with her husband Joe Harpeanau, who creates woodworking crafts like plant benches and hanging planter baskets. The Farmer City woman said it was a challenge getting stalls set up around the greenery outside the mansion, but they got it done.

Vendors ranged from small craft artists, like art by “Baker” Joe Falcinelli, to Alexander’s Primetime Seasonings & Rubs. Terry Alexander, of Mahomet, invited passersby into his stall for free sniffs of his spices, and said he heard a few react with “oohs,” “wahs” and a “holy cow.”

Mark Stevens’ nose was drawn to Alexander's wares. The Bloomington man said he planned to buy one or two, once his wife tested them, too, and gave the OK.

Alexander said it was a great day at the market, except for the rain in the morning.

Vandana Bajikar tabled her photography prints and resin arts. She noted she also plans to be at the Sugar Creeks Arts Festival later this year.

There were crystals and jewelry available from Jenny’s Divine Treasures, and wellness products by J.B. Johnson.

Johnson, who tabled hair oils and natural soaps for all skin types, said the venue’s location was beautiful.

She added the landscaping was lovely, and she planned to return for other pop-up markets in the coming weeks.

“I love Bloomington,” said the Springfield woman.

