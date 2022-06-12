 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured

Watch now: 'Sunday Funday' craft market comes to Vrooman Mansion in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Wet Sunday morning weather didn’t keep handfuls of shoppers from zooming to the Vrooman Mansion in Bloomington for an outdoor craft fair.

Titled “Sunday Funday,” the market kicked off at noon at the historically registered landmark in the East Grove Street District of Bloomington.

Vendors and shoppers alike were awed by the 1869 structure and the surrounding landscaping. It was once occupied by Julia Scott, one of the first Daughters of the American Revolution.

Property owners Pam and Dana Kowalewski are looking to a successful summer at the mansion, which hosts weddings, corporate events, anniversaries, and celebrations of life. The married couple purchased the building in July 2000, and also offer bed-and-breakfast lodgings.

After 22 years, Mr. Kowalewski said: “We’re still at it.”

061322-blm-loc-4vrooman

From left, Pam and Dana Kowalewski, property owners of the Vrooman Mansion in Bloomington.

Mrs. Kowalewski said bookings are up this summer, and her husband noted business has picked up tremendously when compared to pre-COVID.

She also said they get to “meet a gamut of people” with their operations. Kowalewski said they’ve had a lot of travelers following U.S. Route 66, and others from Europe, but the pandemic did put a damper on their European travelers.

They also had some fancy cars show up over the weekend from the Bloomington Gold Corvettes show, she said.

Watch now: Pain at the pump extends to Central Illinois drivers, nonprofits and businesses

The next market there will be the “Handmade Vrooman” fair on July 16.

“Sunday Funday” organizer Laurie Harpenau said they had 50 vendors register for the event, with some cancellations. This event was her first market established somewhere “other than my house,” she said.

She tables a booth of her own with her husband Joe Harpeanau, who creates woodworking crafts like plant benches and hanging planter baskets. The Farmer City woman said it was a challenge getting stalls set up around the greenery outside the mansion, but they got it done.

061322-blm-loc-3vrooman

From left, Joe and Laurie Harpenau at the "Sunday Funday" craft market on Sunday at the Vrooman Mansion in Bloomington.

Vendors ranged from small craft artists, like art by “Baker” Joe Falcinelli, to Alexander’s Primetime Seasonings & Rubs. Terry Alexander, of Mahomet, invited passersby into his stall for free sniffs of his spices, and said he heard a few react with “oohs,” “wahs” and a “holy cow.”

Watch now: Artists, merchants showcase wares at small business market in Normal

Mark Stevens’ nose was drawn to Alexander's wares. The Bloomington man said he planned to buy one or two, once his wife tested them, too, and gave the OK.

Alexander said it was a great day at the market, except for the rain in the morning.

061322-blm-loc-2vrooman

Terry Alexander, of Mahomet, hands several sets of seasonings and rubs for Mark Stevens, of Bloomington, to smell at a Sunday market in the back yard of the Vrooman Mansion in Bloomington.

Vandana Bajikar tabled her photography prints and resin arts. She noted she also plans to be at the Sugar Creeks Arts Festival later this year.

There were crystals and jewelry available from Jenny’s Divine Treasures, and wellness products by J.B. Johnson.

061322-blm-loc-1vrooman

J.B. Johnson, of Springfield, adjusts holistic wellness products at a market Sunday outside the Vrooman Mansion in Bloomington.

Johnson, who tabled hair oils and natural soaps for all skin types, said the venue’s location was beautiful.

She added the landscaping was lovely, and she planned to return for other pop-up markets in the coming weeks.

“I love Bloomington,” said the Springfield woman.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to increase savings in a two-income household

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to increase savings in a two-income household

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News