Watch now: Storage units getting swiped up for Twin Cities' summer moving season

BLOOMINGTON — Moving to a new house, apartment or a college dorm room can be stressful.

Stashing belongings in a storage unit can alleviate that stress. But for some trying to turn over a new leaf in the Twin Cities, locking in the right space could spell trouble.

At least five Bloomington-Normal facilities, both small and large, are fully booked, and several more may sell out by the summer moving season, according to storage owners surveyed by The Pantagraph.

One lessor with no vacancy is Uncle Bill’s Self Storage, which owns and operates two locations in Normal.

General Manager Miles Wright, 34, said his grandfather Bill Wright started up in 1998 with acquiring a 146-unit property behind their current office on Kays Drive.

“Dad was a realtor for 30 years,” said Bill’s son and current owner, Mike Wright. “So he saw the trends: people coming in and out, needing places to store.”

Now managing 937 units, Miles Wright said demand for storage evolved as Americans began buying more stuff and ran out of space at home. But, they still need somewhere to put it all.

“If you really listen to people’s needs, you can usually come up with some kind of service or a product,” he said.

Right now, he said, the housing market and the pace of residential moving are driving the most demand for storage. Second are older people moving into assisted-living centers, and the third is increased hiring in the area.

Miles Wright said historically, college students have been big customers of their business, and in the past they could serve them all. He’s worried that those who started their storage search late this year could be left behind.

Colby Powers, a sophomore studying music education at Illinois Wesleyan University, said he knows other students who are having a lot of trouble finding storage.

"It's super hard to find a spot," he said, noting that the U-Haul on North Main Street by his campus is completely booked.

"Most storage units are full with people's cars or people's stuff," Powers said.

Matthew Woody, General Manager for the U-Haul on North Main Street, said they're referring customers to the larger U-Haul site on South Main Street.

Renting by the foot

Out of 12 self-storage companies contacted by The Pantagraph, eight said they either had “just a few” or less than five units available. There are at least 3,460 individual storage units built in the Twin Cities, based on a total calculated among ten storage businesses that disclosed capacity figures to The Pantagraph.

Monthly rates start off at a range of $70 to $150, depending on the size of the unit and the lessor. Smaller ones are 5 feet by 5 feet, and bigger options go up to 10 feet by 10 feet.

The average stay ranges from six to nine months, said Miles Wright, noting that there are renters who stay longer than anticipated — sometimes decades longer.

TJ Scott, general manager for U-Haul on South Main Street in Bloomington, said they have around 200 units available, but they could fill up by late spring or early summer.

And Nick Lurkins, business development manager for Tentac Enterprises, said one of their two storage sites, 503 N. Prospect Road in Bloomington, has been filled for several years.

If there is an opening there, he said, it gets filled within the week. Lurkins said they often get phone inquiries for storage; they’ve also partnered with realtors at Berkshire Hathaway to hold two or three units for people buying homes in the area.

The Illinois Self Storage Association did not respond to repeated interview requests.

New units in Normal

In a resolution passed March 21, the Town of Normal annexed property at West College Avenue and Interstate 55, rezoning the parcel for general business.

Travis Yordy, who runs Main Street Mini Storage out of Morton, said he plans to redevelop that property in Normal into an 800-unit drive-up facility with security cameras and 24/7 access.

Construction will be done in phases, with the first 200-unit block ready by early 2023, he said.

He noted that along with the high demand for storage, construction costs have doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, unit rental rates didn’t hike as much — that jump was only about 10% to 20%, he said.

Illinois State University student Colton Thies, majoring in music education, doesn't need a whole month of storage. His new lease starts three days after he moves out of the dorms.

"My friends have a house with a basement, so I'm probably just gonna throw (my stuff) down there for three days, if they're okay with it," Thies said.

Faithful foundations

The Wrights chalk up their successful occupancy rates to a father’s dream, spiritual devotion, and taking pride in serving customers.

Uncle Bill didn’t foresee his business as a “set it and forget it” kind of investment, Miles Wright said, but as an environment customers could feel comfortable in. Amenities like well-landscaped grounds and soothing music were part of Uncle Bill’s dream. He passed away in 2012

Wright said they also keep “Jesus at the center of everything here.”

He said that extends from how they treat people and setting their moral background. They also give back to local charities.

Wright said: “We feel like He's helped us out over the years on keeping us on a good path.”

