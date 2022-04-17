Watch now: Serendipity boutique in Bloomington sets out to serve, love others

BLOOMINGTON — Three faithful businesswomen were feeling very blessed this Easter holiday.

Polly Schill, Danielle Salz and Laura Burke are the owners of the Serendipity Mercantile, 902 IAA Drive, which opened April 1. Schill said they’re an upscale, secondhand nonprofit boutique that tithes revenues weekly to area nonprofits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Salz, who hails from the Minonk area, added they won’t be limited to organizations in just the Twin Cities.

Beneficiaries for the past two weeks included the Pregnancy Resource Center and The Baby Fold, according to Schill, who said up next is Marcfirst.

Since opening, Schill said customer traffic has been consistent and their Facebook page has “exploded.” She also said they’ll be asking people what nonprofits they’re passionate about, to help build their ongoing list of charitable organizations.

Schill said she’s an entrepreneur who sold her last business, The Next Up Dance Studio, right before the COVID-19 lockdowns hit. Her director has since kept the studio alive after taking over ownership.

She said during the pandemic, she was looking for another business to invest in or buy. Schill said she and Salz started “praying and meeting together weekly or every other week to see what the Lord would have next, and she knew I wanted to invest in a business.”

Salz then showed her to a Peoria Heights ministry called Helping Hands, which Schill said they later modeled their mission after.

Burke connected with the other two around January through a mutual friend, knowing she was trying to start a coffee business. But that didn’t come together.

“When she heard our mission to give back to the local community, (Burke) jumped on board,” said Schill.

Burke, who has a background in elementary education, said she still works at Eastview Christian Church part time.

“It's really fun to be able to still minister in a different way in the shop,” she said.

What’s driving them on their charitable mission, Schill said: “It's definitely our Christian faith — to be able to give from what the Lord's given us out to others, and especially supporting our local community while doing that.”

Providence exchange

A sign by the cash register explains the boutique’s calling and namesake.

Quoting Bible verse James 1:17, it states: “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.”

“It really fits the mission of the store: having people come in and find something beautiful, something unexpected,” said Schill.

But they can’t do it all on their own. Salz said they’ll eventually be seeking volunteers to help deliver or sort items, and Schill said they need donations of furniture or home décor items to stock. Anything they can’t take they’ll pass on to another nonprofit, Salz said.

Burke said they really want things to be affordable, adding that a lot of boutiques have a higher price point. Salz said they have products starting at $1.

Also found at the store are kitchenware, clothing, women’s accessories, books and art. And they feature Central Illinois vendors, such as plants by Rooted Studios in downtown Bloomington, Saturday Morning Tea Co. blends and Faire Coffee Productions.

Schill is the behind-the-scenes brains of the operation, taking care of paperwork and legal issues. Salz and Burke are the curators, with Burke noting her counterpart has good ideas on how to make things look upscale. Additionally, Salz brings her past experience of running a vendor store in Pontiac.

Future business plans of the trio include holding online auctions with an affordable starting point, going to pop-up markets, or even holding one in their parking lot.

Burke said they also want to use the space to welcome people in need of prayer or some encouragement. They’ve had a few of those encounters already, she added.

“They think they’re just buying something, but really the heart behind it is to love on people,” she said.

Schill said while their mission goes back to being generous “with what the Lord has given us,” they don’t want to glorify themselves in any way.

“But we really want to give back to Him for what He has given us,” she said.

Those interested in giving back can call or text the store at 309-323-0163, or email info@serendipitymercantile.org.

