Watch now: Rivian to build $5 billion plant in Georgia

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive plans to spend $5 billion to build a battery and manufacturing center in Georgia, the company's second after the assembly plant in west Normal, it was announced Thursday.

The Georgia governor's office said it marks the largest economic development project in state history and will be Rivian's largest manufacturing facility, producing up to 400,000 vehicles a year, starting in 2024.

“We know that today is just the start of a generational partnership that will benefit not only this great company but also our great state,” said Gov. Brian Kemp during a press conference near the state Capitol.

Kemp called the announcement “a pivotal moment for our state, one that will give countless hardworking Georgians the opportunity to succeed and achieve the American dream.”

The Southern California-based electric vehicle startup has been scouting locations, with reports of possibilities including sites in Arizona and Michigan, for the factory. Fort Worth, Texas, offered a $440 million incentive package for the project.

Details about the Georgia incentive package were not immediately available. Kemp said incentives are a significant part of any deal like this where states are competing for a major project, but Georgia had more to offer.

“There's a lot of states that can give cash, incentives and other things, but if you don't have a good site, if you don't have good logistics and if you especially don't have a good workforce, none of that matters,” he told reporters after the announcement. “What I sold to them was speed to market and workforce.”

Rivian Chief People Officer Helen Russell, in the statement on Thursday, said: "We’re excited for Georgians to bring their creativity and ideas to Rivian. We’re confident that, alongside Illinois, Georgia is the place for Rivian to continue to scale and thrive."

In announcing the Georgia project, Rivian said plans are in the works for a 623,000-square-foot expansion in Normal, which will bring the total footprint to 4 million square feet and a capacity of 200,000 vehicles a year. An additional 800-1,000 employees will be hired by the middle of 2022, the company said.

Rivian has been steadily amassing land for future expansions at the Normal site, a former Mitsubishi plant purchased in 2017. The company's R1T pickup truck, R1S sport-utility vehicle and an electric delivery vehicle are being assembled there, after years in development and billions of dollars invested.

The Georgia announcement came the same day the company reported a $1.23 billion net loss in the third quarter due to costs from starting production of the R1T. The vehicle, with a base price of $67,500, launched in September and was recently named Motor Trend’s 2022 truck of the year.

The company is flush with cash following a $11.9 billion stock offering Nov. 10 that took the company public, allowing it to finance the new plant. Its market value is nearly $95 billion, more than either General Motors or Ford.

The earnings report said revenue was $1 million from deliveries of 11 pickups. Orders increased to 71,000 as of Wednesday.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos on Thursday said Rivian’s Georgia expansion is good news for the company and will allow them to keep up as demand increases.

“It’s very fulfilling to see them go from concept to actual manufacturing of vehicles. We’re very, very proud of what they’ve been able to do in a short period of time,” Koos said Thursday afternoon.

Last week, Koos indicated the Twin Cities are in talks with other Central Illinois municipal leaders on how to solidify the region as a powerhouse for economic development. He said Bloomington-Normal can leverage recent successes like Rivian and Ferrero, which broke ground in October on its first chocolate processing facility in North America.

“I think there are a lot of factors for why Illinois made sense (for Rivian),” Koos said Thursday. “It made sense to Mitsubishi years ago. The fact that we have such good infrastructure, we have a strong transportation network, we have an educated work force — there’s just a lot here that makes that work.”

The expansion puts Rivian on the same playing field as other global competitors such as GM and Ford, said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.

"For us, it's brand recognition form the company itself," said Hoban. "Rivian still has plans to expand here, so this is not an either-or type of situation. We're looking forward to their continued growth in Bloomington-Normal and the state of Georgia."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

