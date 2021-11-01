Watch now: Rivian seeks market valuation of $54.6 billion

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Rivian Automotive is targeting a valuation of as much as $54.6 billion in initial public offering next week, according to a filing made Monday

The amended prospectus said the electric vehicle startup will have 135 million shares prices between $57 and $62. 

Rivian is building the electric vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal. 

The company also has a deal to develop electric vehicles for Amazon, which last week upped its investment in Rivian to 20%. 

The ownership stake as of Sept. 30 had a value of $3.8 billion, compared to $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing made last week shows. 

Ford Motor Co. has also invested in the company but removed a representative, executive Alexandra English, from the board in October. Ford in September announced plans to invest $11.4 billion in developing electric vehicles and batteries. 

Rivian is seeking to trade on the Nasdaq with ticker symbol "RIVN." 
