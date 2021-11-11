Watch now: Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker

NEW YORK — Rivian Automotive has surpassed General Motors to become the nation's second most valuable automaker.

Shares on the Nasdaq rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over $90 billion. That's greater than Detroit's GM, one of the biggest auto manufacturers in the world, which sold more than 6.8 million vehicles globally last year.

Shares closed at $123 each on Thursday.

Rivian's goal this year is to produce 1,000 electric vehicles. The company has spent tens of millions converting the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal for production.

The company rolled out its first vehicle, the R1T electric truck, in September and plans to launch its electric SUV, the R1S, in December.

The massive IPO comes as legacy automakers and technology startups alike invest heavily in electrification as they seek to catch up to EV leader Tesla Inc., capitalize on Wall Street's appetite for EVs, and adhere to tightening environmental regulations. Underscoring the growing momentum around the transition to plug-in vehicles, Rivian's listing on the NASDAQ coincided with a pledge by GM, Ford and nine other automakers during the United Nations Climate Change Conference's transportation-themed day to work toward all new sales being zero-emissions vehicles by 2040.

"The conversation about climate has an impact because you've got more ESG (environmental, social and governance)-oriented investors that are looking for opportunities to participate," said Eric Schiffer, CEO of private-equity firm the Patriarch Organization.

Ford is one of Rivian’s high-profile backers, having invested a half-billion dollars into the company in 2019. The other is Amazon, which held a 20% stake in Rivian ahead of the initial public offering.

Rather than focusing on the number of vehicles it has sold, investors are anticipating vast potential for Rivian with the appetite growing for electric vehicles. And Rivian's soaring stock price pulled almost all companies in the EV sector higher Thursday.

Lordstown Motors Corp. jumped 11%, Nikola Corp. 3%, Fisker Inc. more than 8% and China's Nio Inc. rose 4%.

Shares of Tesla, the world leader in electric vehicle sales, were up less than 1% Thursday. After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric carmaker’s stock for more than $5 billion, according to regulatory filings late Wednesday.

Tesla has amassed a market value of more than $1 trillion. So far this year it has sold around 627,300 vehicles.

The Detroit News contributed to this report.

