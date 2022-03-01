Watch now: Rising gas prices in McLean County 'hurt a little' at the pump

BLOOMINGTON — Colby Smith won’t let the rising gas prices keep him from traveling, but he’s being more selective on where to fuel up.

“I plan on filling the boat up in Paducah,” he said during a pit stop at the Mobil gas station just off Interstate 74 in Downs. Using GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, he estimates he’ll get the best price after he crosses the Kentucky border on his way to Florida. “We’ll still do our traveling; we’re not going to let it slow us down. It’ll hurt a little more. I’ll run the boat a little slower so I get better mileage than if I was trying to run fast.”

Fuel prices in the U.S. and McLean County area have seen a surge in the last week, which is believed to be connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s military strikes have created uncertainty for the commodity as the country, which is one of the world’s largest oil suppliers, is sanctioned by other nations that partly depend on that fuel supply.

"Russia could retaliate by using oil as a weapon," said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy.com's head of petroleum analysis.

In Central Illinois, regular unleaded prices were around $3.69 on Tuesday.

Smith called the high costs’ connection to the military strikes “the price of freedom,” and said in his hometown of Stoughton, Wisconsin, gas was at about $3.29 when they left.

“Nobody likes it but gas prices were kind of going up right now anyway,” he said, which aligns with U.S. Consumer Price Index data.

Pulling his 100-gallon boat behind a pickup truck, Smith said, “I wish I would have filled this up last fall, but nobody planned on Russia getting a little frisky with Ukraine. But gas is going to be what it's going to be. You still have to do what we can do.”

Ben Myers, who was traveling back to his home near Columbia, Missouri, when he stopped to fill up in Downs, said he gets 45 to 50 miles per gallon in his Mini Cooper, and the rising price “is not making a significant dent” so far.

While the fuel prices alone are not affecting his life much, he has noticed its effect on associated costs — “the inflation that’s being caused by it, like the price of propane and everything else associated with it.”

Will Walker said with new parts under the hood and new tires, his pickup truck is getting the best gas mileage it can get, but he’s still putting about $30 in his tank each day if he goes out.

“I’m more content with just sitting and enjoying the vehicle instead of traveling in it,” he said, stopping at the Circle K station at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Clinton Street between errands. “I leave it off, like the last couple of days I didn’t even run this.”

Walker said he’s been able to let it sit more because he works from home.

“I’m getting a car real soon, just for gas reasons,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

