Watch now: Pantagraph reporter test-drives Rivian R1T

Editor's note: The following is a first-person account from reporter Mateusz Janik about his experience test-driving a Rivian R1T during a media tour of the facility in Normal.

Rivian, which sells its vehicles directly to customers, allows test drives at its delivery centers in Normal as well as Brooklyn, N.Y.; Bellevue, Wash.; and San Francisco and El Segundo, Calif.

I was lucky enough recently to test drive an R1T last week under the guidance of special vehicle engineer and co-pilot Lilly Macaruso.

Having never driven an electric vehicle before, I was unaccustomed to regenerative braking that activated every time my foot was off the accelerator.

The regen after letting go each time felt more immediate than what I've experienced in most gas-powered vehicles, making it more responsive to the driver’s actions.

Drivers can also adjust between "high" and "standard" regen options on the touch-screen menu, as well as change suspension height and driving modes to all-purpose, sport, conserve, off-road and towing.

The off-road option is where all the fun is, with modes like rally, rock crawl and the aptly named "drift mode."

I was able to drive the test track and hit well over 100 mph before Macaruso and I switched places for rally and drift demonstrations, which are something to behold if you plan on taking this vehicle off-road.

With the all-wheel drive quad motor delivering a total of 835 horsepower and over 900 foot-pounds of torque, Macaruso was able to stick to corners in rally mode before sliding through them in drift mode.

