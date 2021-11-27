Watch now: Online sales vital for small businesses in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Cyber Monday isn't just for major retailers anymore. A year and a half after many stores saw a large increase in online sales due to the pandemic, Bloomington-Normal businesses are reminding people that they're open for online shopping this holiday season.

Ropp Jersey Cheese, for example, offers gift boxes online, allowing customers to mix and match between 10 cheese styles. Boxes come with between three and 10 pieces of cheese, owner Ken Ropp said.

“The gift boxes in the past two years have really taken off on their own,” he said.

The pandemic seems to have increased interest, Ropp said, though the dairy had already set up an ecommerce site before the pandemic set in. One trend Ropp has noticed is that employers will order gift boxes for employees, as a replacement for holiday meals at work.

While the dairy is not doing anything special online for Cyber Monday, Ropp said that in store they have holiday bundles of cheeses, meats and other specialty products from the dairy and other local producers.

The Garlic Press in uptown Normal is also encouraging people to shop local, including online, partner Pam Locsin said. Along with online orders, the store, which offers an array of kitchen-focused products, has also been doing curbside pickup.

The store tried hard to make shopping more accessible for people during the pandemic, Locsin said. So far, offerings like online sales and curbside pickup have been popular.

Bloomington's Gingerbread House Toys is holding several promotions around Thanksgiving, including an appointment-only sale the morning of Black Friday, a Small Business Saturday promotion and a sale on gift cards for Cyber Monday, said owner Kate Greene. The store also did a gift card sale last year for Cyber Monday.

The toy store has been using online sales throughout the pandemic, and luckily already had the infrastructure in place before March 2020.

“We just started doing online sales before the pandemic,” Greene said.

Kim Mattson’s plus-size women’s boutique, The Middle Sister, will be doing sales for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, she said.

Mattson opened her online and brick-and-mortar storefronts over the summer, and so far has seen more customers in store than online. Part of that, she said, is that it can be especially important for women who wear plus-sized clothes to try them on, as they carry their weight in different ways. That can make online shopping difficult.

“I have ordered things online before and I get it and it doesn’t fit,” she said.

Since returns can be a hassle, Mattson often ends up giving the clothing away to family or friends or putting it straight into her Goodwill pile.

Both Gingerbread House and The Middle Sister also have charitable programs going. Gingerbread House’s Wink Alliance, named for the shop dog, sells plush dogs that look like Wink, and the proceeds are donated to a nonprofit, Greene said. This year donations will go to the Child Protection Network.

Mattson has set up Ava’s Corner in her store and online, where part of the proceeds are donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The corner is named for Mattson’s granddaughter, who died from cancer earlier this year. Mattson also plans to offer to gift wrap purchases on some days in exchange for a donation to St. Jude.

Finally, Mattson is planning a program called “Her Christmas Wishlist,” which will help women’s significant others find gifts based on an online form the women filled out ahead of time.

“I’m really gearing that for the significant other shopping day,” Mattson said.

Most of book store Bobzbay’s sales are still in person, although it does offer its new books online, said owner Liz Aspbury. During the height of pandemic lockdowns, she had been taking photos of bookshelves in the Bloomington store to show what books were available. Now she is doing it when requested.

“It’s been about a full year that we’ve had the online store now,” she said.

Bobzbay will be having a percentage off sale on Cyber Monday, Aspbury said. The bookstore has extended its Tuesday and Thursday hours and is also holding a Small Business Saturday sale.

“I prefer Small Business Saturday to Cyber Monday, just because it’s more of a connection with people,” Aspbury said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.