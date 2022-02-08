Watch now: New State Farm tenant may 'bring lots of action' to downtown, building owner says

BLOOMINGTON — A new tenant could soon move into the ground floor of the former State Farm building in downtown Bloomington.

Rockford-based owner Urban Equity Properties has signed a lease for a new business to move into the 13-story building at 112 E. Washington St. The company hopes to reach 75% occupancy by the end of the year.

"It will not only be a tenant for the downtown, but also an amenity for the folks in and around downtown," Justin Fern, founder and CEO of UEP, told The Pantagraph. "Soon, with the deal we've signed with the ground floor, there will be a substantial amount of traffic. We want to have anywhere between 600 to 800 individuals working in that building at any given time during the day.

"We think it's going to bring lots of action to the downtown."

The new occupants would be the second to occupy space after Keplr Vision, parent company of All About Eyes, moved its corporate headquarters into the top four floors of the building in 2020. As many as 250 employees work in the building at any given time, Fern said.

State Farm used the building until January 2018, when the last of its employees were moved to other Bloomington offices. Urban Equity Properties purchased the former headquarters in 2019, with early intentions to convert the space into high-end apartments.

That plan was quickly altered after signing a multi-year lease with Keplr Vision. Now, UEP is setting goals to lease the building for office space.

“It’s not just a goal of leasing up, our goal is really to have the best office building in downtown and around Bloomington-Normal," said Fern. "We think the building is best in class. We still have some great rates, but with that we have the best views, some of the best amenities, and really, in our minds, the best office building you can be in in the city. We’re out there actively hunting for more office tenants.”

The building, now known as the Keplr Vision Building, is currently at 40% occupancy. Keplr Vision is considering expanding to additional floors, said Fern.

In the meantime, UEP has upgraded the structure's elevators, its HVAC and security systems, cameras, and some other aesthetic finishes. Future updates are planned.

Fern added that UEP is looking at adding other Bloomington buildings to its portfolio.

"We're super excited about downtown Bloomington in general," he said.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said the city is excited to partner with UEP as the company looks to bring new businesses to downtown.

Last year, the city designated the 93-year-old Art Deco building a local historic landmark. The designation qualified the building for a a share of $125,000 in annual city historic preservation grant awards.

"That headcount is going to drive more opportunities for the downtown," said Gleason. "Even outside of this property, in the downtown in general we've seen far more activity. There are more people in the downtown, whether it's working or taking advantage of some other opportunities."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

