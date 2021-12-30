Watch now: New minimum wage compounds inflation woes for McLean County businesses

BLOOMINGTON — The new year marks a new step in the state’s march toward a $15 minimum wage, and small business owners in Bloomington-Normal are wary of rising costs.

“In theory, if you raise the cost of the wages, it will raise the cost of doing business,” said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.

The new wage, which starts Saturday, brings Illinois’ standard minimum wage from $11 to $12 per hour, tipped minimum wage from $6.60 to $7.20 and under 18 minimum wage from $8.50 to $9.25.

“I think the corporate companies have already adjusted since we just hit, like, record numbers in inflation,” Hoban said. “Everyone locally has already started to increase their wages, but the smaller ‘mom and pops’ will probably be the ones hit hardest come January.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index — a measure that indicates inflation rates — rose 6.8% from last year, based on data from November 2020 and November 2021. This is the largest 12-month increase since June 1982.

The minimum wage increase, which was signed into law in February 2019 and will result in a state standard minimum wage of $15 per hour by 2025, is expected to compound existing economic hardships, including the high rate of inflation, a choked supply chain and labor shortages.

The need for more employees remains at the forefront for many local businesses, including Sugar Mama Bakery in Bloomington. Owner Susie Tod said the business is understaffed and as she looks to hire, she will have to take the new minimum wage into account to assure she’s not overextending.

“We analyze costs at the beginning of each year, so it will be a part of our pricing determination for sure,” she said, adding that while wages increase, taxes aren’t decreasing. “It's going to get tough the higher it goes for small businesses.”

Bob Groetken, owner of Schooners in Bloomington, said he believes $12 per hour in his industry is “too much” and the wage increase will raise his costs, but it’s not at the top of his concerns.

“The $12 isn’t going to make a lot of difference because right now everybody’s paying more than that anyway, at least if they want any employees. You can’t find anybody anyway,” he said, noting the labor shortage has affected his staffing as well. “To me the minimum wage, it doesn’t mean a helluva lot to me.”

The high cost of goods has made a more noticeable impact. Giving the example of chicken prices — which were affected by shortages rooted in manufacturing delays compounded by COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns — Groetken said his costs increased 40-50%.

“I can’t pass that along; I can’t go from 10 bucks for chicken wings to 20 bucks,” he said. “You’ve just got to try to keep everything in line and hopefully keep your volume going, because volume will cure everything.”

However, he also expects business to slow down as winter weather and the Omicron variant settle into Central Illinois.

“I’ve got bigger fish and problems than that (minimum wage increase),” he said.

When the increase goes into effect, many employers will be pressed to increase wages above that point, as well, for workers who have been with the business longer, Groetken said.

“I can’t just ignore them. … You’ve gotta take care of the people that are taking care of you,” he said. “It raises the bar for everyone.”

Hoban said corporate-owned businesses will manage the wage increase better in part because of their investment in technology, like automated self-service systems in restaurants.

“I think the pandemic has sped that up and you’re going to see more investments in technology and automation,” he said. “It was already on the way because Generation X is smaller than the Baby Boomers, so our workforce is already smaller than what we need. But raising the wages overall will just make the investments in technology more appealing for business.”

While employees may see the increase as a good sign for their wallets, Hoban said the inflation will make it moot.

“As an employee it might be a temporary boost, but as inflation continues — which this will add to it — then you’re actually going to have less disposable income at the end of the day,” he said.

In areas with a higher cost of living, like Chicago, the wage increase “might make more sense,” but in Bloomington-Normal it ultimately will serve to increase the community’s cost of living.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as impactful as we originally thought just because of the inflation rate that’s taking effect nationwide,” Hoban said.

He said he hopes more small businesses will utilize EDC resources as these hardships hit, so “hopefully we can help out as many businesses in our community as possible.”

Groetken said he expects more and more small locally-owned businesses to be shuttered by the culmination of economic challenges.

“The margins just aren’t there anymore. If I wasn’t here for as long as I have been … I think I’d definitely be on my last leg right about now after a year and half, two years of this — no question about it,” he said. “I’d never open up anything right now, especially a small guy who can’t compete with the deep pockets of the chain restaurants. We just can’t compete. You’re gonna see in the next year, I predict you'll see a lot more of us even in Bloomington fall because they just can’t do it.”

