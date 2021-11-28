Watch now: MiMi's Boutique brings African styles to Bloomington's Eastland Mall

BLOOMINGTON — Mimi Lam said she wants to treat people the same way she likes to be treated when she walks into a boutique.

Born in the West African country of Senegal, the 34-year-old Bloomington woman is now ready to help customers look their best at MiMi’s Boutique. It’s at Suite 1310 in the Eastland Mall, just south and east down the hall from Maurices.

A soft opening was held in October, and the store has been open regularly since Nov 2. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It’s staffed by Mimi Lam herself.

Her vision is to try to accommodate everyone’s style needs. She exemplified that with her own Sunday outfit, by wearing an African print jacket with a black shirt and pants. She said the Senegal prints can be mixed with just about anything.

“I can wear this, it’s very comfortable and I can go into the office,” she said, “and it’s very stylish and nice.”

Lam might spend as many as 60 to 90 minutes with a single customer, helping them through several outfit changes, by fitting several dresses, earrings and head wraps. She likens it to a personal fashion show.

She said she wants to be honest with her customers and help them feel comfortable with themselves.

"Everybody’s welcome,” Lam said. “I want everyone to be able to wear this, feel this and know about this,” she said of her wares.

And customers are not obligated to make a purchase. Lam is eager to teach others about her culture and the meaning behind her fabrics.

An entire section of Lam’s store is traditional African wax print shirts, dresses and skirts. Lam said that style is also referred to as Ankara in Nigeria and Ghana.

She explained that Kenya styles blend darker color tones, while Senegal counterparts combine purple and brighter tones. Additionally, the tailors repurpose scrap fabrics for jewelry or head wraps and try to avoid throwing out anything.

Lam said she’s lucky that her mom “makes everything for me,” and has worked in the tailoring field in Senegal for more than 40 years.

“She makes all the dresses,” she said, adding that her sister helps her source more modern clothing.

The traditional attire is conventionally made by women in their senior years who have free time, according to Lam. And, that’s reminiscent of their close-knit family bonds, she said, where everyone helps each other out and crafts together.

However, travel lockdowns during COVID have been difficult for the boutique owner, who said she's used to traveling home to feel and inspect products with her own hands before ordering. Supply chain problems have added extra grief.

From the Big Apple to Bloomington

In 2015, Lam opened her first business, Mimi’s African Closet, at 116th Street and Lenox in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Lam said her first store didn’t include modern pop culture style, so she’s looking to expand on that with her latest venture.

Lam said she went to high school in New Jersey while staying with her brother, and attended Borough of Manhattan Community College. She’s currently taking online business administration courses offered by Hostos Community College in New York.

Most of her family members are running their own businesses, she said. The Bloomington boutique owner is the second youngest of 10 siblings. One sister still runs a clothing store in New York City.

Of her move to the Midwest, she said she visited a sister in Bloomington and ended up liking it here. It was time for a change from the busy Big Apple, so she decided to slow down a little bit by setting up in the Twin Cities.

Lam knew she had found the right spot when she toured her current retail space at Eastland Mall, which previously held Seno Formal Wear. Clutch purses with African wax prints and mannequin heads donning beanies and head wraps now are shelved on glass tables with Roman column supports.

Her shop carries clothes for women, men and kids, along with accessories, handbags, jewelry and sunglasses. Plus-size clothing is also available, and the shop takes custom orders.

MiMi’s Boutique has seen many buyers visit from Chicago and Peoria, and a few from St. Louis. She's had customers stop in before flying to Africa, asking for advice on what to wear when they land.

She might suggest they wear a simple dress and accessorize their outfit.

“You don’t always have to wear a full African outfit to an event,” she said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

