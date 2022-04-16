Watch now: McLean County craft brewers growing by hops and bounds

LEXINGTON — Tap a keg in Bloomington-Normal and you might taste the familiar mass-produced flavor of beer made in St. Louis.

But locally made hazy Indian pale ales, stouts, sours and lagers are filling more and more glasses as the craft beer scene expands and welcomes new brewers.

Destihl Brewery tapped into craft beer first, opening in Normal 15 years ago, “when craft beer was not even a widely accepted or understood beverage yet in B-N or in broader Central Illinois, and when the whole business concept was more risky and not well understood,” founder and CEO Matt Potts said.

Since Destihl laid the foundation in Bloomington-Normal, several other brewers have struck out on their own and found a place in the growing industry.

With five breweries now open in Bloomington-Normal — the latest, Casper Brewing Co., opened just before New Year’s Day in southeast Bloomington — the brewers say the more the merrier.

“The high tide raises all boats, so it just brings more water into the harbor in general,” said Bryan Ballard, co-owner of Normal's White Oak Brewing, in a phrase repeated by most of the beermakers.

According to the Brewers Association’s annual industry production report, the number of craft breweries operating in the United States reached an all-time high of 9,118 in 2021, with 1,886 microbreweries, 3,307 brewpubs, 3,702 taproom breweries, and 223 regional craft breweries.

As the largest local, Destihl is one of those 223 regional craft breweries, having surpassed 15,000 barrels produced per year, which Potts called "an awesome achievement for us and the B-N community."

Chad Bevers, owner of Lil Beaver Brewery at 5 Finance Drive in Bloomington, said the market for craft beer in Bloomington-Normal doesn’t feel crowded, in part because customers tend to support the brewery closest to their neighborhood.

Ballard, who's been co-owner White Oak Brewing at 1801 Industrial Park Drive in Normal since it opened in 2015, said it helps that each local brewery has found its niche with unique flagship beers.

For White Oak, a subtle, easy-drinking blonde ale called Holla Atcha is the best seller, but they've also become known for their hazy IPAs with several in heavy rotation, Ballard said.

Casper, at 3807 Ballybunion Road in Bloomington, boasts a popular Vienna lager alongside other European-style beers.

A blueberry wheat ale called Holy Jeans is No. 1 at Keg Grove Brewing Co., 712 E. Empire St. in Bloomington.

Co-owner Jeff Mroz said since they opened in 2018, his team has tried to keep a diverse but approachable selection of beers on tap.

“We like to have many different styles available and we don’t like to be overly aggressive in those styles,” he said.

Bevers, on the other hand, is known for "wild and crazy" flavored beers, even experimenting with a spicy mango habanero beer (Magic Mango Inferno).

But a hazy pale ale called Wainbows tops the list at Lil Beaver — name courtesy of Bevers' children — along with variations like the Dark Side of the Wainbow, which adds blackberry, vanilla and milk sugar.

“I never set out to have a flagship beer,” Bevers said. “I was like, I’m just going to keep making new stuff, but the whole market’s kind of shifted to where not everyone’s always looking for something new. Now people are getting to that phase of, ‘I’d kind of like to know what I’m going to have.’”

Since adding a full kitchen 18 months ago, Lil Beaver is featuring more light beers, which is “radically different” from where they started in 2018.

Destihl’s Deadhead IPA series has brought name recognition for the Normal brewery, with distribution as far as Sweden, Potts said.

The Hawaii Five Ale, Peanut Butter Porter and Wild Sour series are sold far and wide as well, though they keep some local namesakes in rotation, like the Normal Pils.

Summer of beer

Three new players will soon enter the brewing game in McLean County, putting the rising tides metaphor to test this summer.

Fiala Brothers Brewery and Beer Hall is expected to open at 127 E. Beaufort St. in Normal in early June.

Ryan and Steve Fiala, the brothers who own D.P. Dough in Normal and Champaign, say they hope to bring a new experience to uptown Normal with a rooftop bar and patio overlooking the train tracks.

“We want to give people every reason to come to uptown and frequent all the local bars, and I think we’ll fit in well with what’s already here,” Ryan Fiala said.

Steve Fiala, the brains behind the brewing side of the operations, said he’s fond of classic-style beers.

“My favorite beer I brew is a saison, a farmhouse ale, so leaning toward that one being our flagship, but I also love pale ales, IPAs, session pale ales — anything along those lines,” he said.

With the goal of being “like a neighborhood bar,” Fiala Brothers will feature offerings from other local breweries, too.

In Lexington, less than 20 miles northeast of Bloomington, Main Street is preparing for barrels in business.

The trio behind Analytical Brewing aim to open in late May or early June at 510 W. Main St.

With analytical chemist and co-owner Andy Arndt taking the lead as brewmaster, they hope customers will help to determine which beer becomes their flagship.

“I think people who like craft beer are a little bit analytical by nature,” co-owner Brian Graves said. “There’s the people who like just one particular type of beer and that’s it, but part of the fun of craft beer is you like to try all kinds of different things.”

Throughout their years of homebrewing, they've dabbled in shandies, IPAs, stouts, blond ales and even sours made from fruit grown in their backyards.

“We’ve talked a lot of times about having it kind of feel like hanging out on our back patio,” Arndt said. “So I have a lot of different kinds of beer in my house because I don’t know who’s going to show up, what they like to drink and whatnot, so you can kind of have something for everybody. It kind of continues that theme of just a place to hang out.”

Co-owner Nate Poehlman said the Lexington community and city leadership have been supportive as they’ve worked to renovate the nearly 100-year-old agricultural sales building turned taproom.

“We’ve had people stopping by like, ‘Hey, we’re so excited; we can’t wait for you to open. This is just what we need.’ I don’t know if they mean beer or just a place to hang out,” he said, laughing with his business partners.

Just down the street, the owners of Side Door Brewing Lexington have been quietly working toward a June opening after years of renovating 12,000 square feet in a 118-year-old building at 125 W. Main St.

“We’ve been working at our own pace and trying to get it done exactly how we want it,” said Fred Morissette, a brewer who worked at Destihl in its early years.

He and his wife Heather already have their basement stocked with bourbon-barrel aged beer — his specialty — in the midst of the aging process.

Room to brew

Given his prior experience in craft beer making, Morissette said the market is far from saturated.

“Bloomington-Normal isn’t huge, but you’re not going to see saturation for a while because everybody’s doing their own different thing,” he said.

Ballard, at White Oak, said new brewers joining the field have continued to find underrepresented styles of beer to make, keeping the market interesting.

“Having breweries in the area creates more impetus for people to want to travel to this area for beer tourism, more so than if there were only one or two breweries,” he said.

Bevers, of Lil Beaver, said distributing packaged beer can get a little crowded, though, as local brewers try to make their product stand out on grocery and liquor store shelves. However, he agreed the continued expansion of the industry can make this area a destination for thirsty customers.

Steve Fiala said customers seem to be drawn to the locally-made, and the beer-making community ensures the support is spread around, leaving "room for 10 more breweries."

Mroz, at Keg Grove, agreed: "The craft beer industry is really cool; it’s a really community-centered and collaborative type of industry. People drink beer all over the place, so I think there’s always more room for beer."

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.