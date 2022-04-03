Watch now: Lexington's new 'rad pad' Airbnb aims to bring in Route 66 travelers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEXINGTON — A groovy new Airbnb pad is available for booking in Lexington.

Red ribbons were cut Saturday afternoon for the opening of the Lexington House on 66, located just off Historic Route 66.

040422-blm-loc-1lexington

Linda Abeldt, second from right, cuts a red ribbon Saturday afternoon commemorating the opening of the Lexington House on 66, a new Airbnb rental located just off Historic U.S. Route 66. Front left is David Congdon, Lexington, Illinois Chamber of Commerce president; middle holding a house sign is Rex Osborn; and right is Lexington Mayor Spencer Johansen.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom, two-story home features 1960s-themed décor and furnishings, complete with a stocked kitchen, laundry and cruiser bicycles.

Visitors are greeted by a covered, enclosed porch, and they can enjoy an outdoor fire pit and back patio with an umbrella. The living room sports a red leather couch, a flat-screen TV retrofitted into vintage housing, and a Victrola record player. The second-floor bedroom also comes with a reading nook, or yoga space.

040422-blm-loc-7lexington

The Lexington House on 66, a new Airbnb rental, is furnished with a retro-style flat-screen TV and 1960s décor. Photo taken on Saturday, April 2.

It’s a project by owners Linda Abeldt and Rex Osborn, plus a few friends of the married couple.

Abeldt said the standard rate is $123 per night, and she believes it’s one of two Airbnb rentals in Lexington. She described the lodging as great for people traveling on Route 66, or visiting the area for college graduations or family reunions.

040422-blm-loc-4lexington

Retro-style bedspreads are featured in this new Airbnb rental in Lexington, found just off Historic U.S. Route 66. Photo taken Saturday, April 2.

She said at first, they thought about just flipping the house. However, she then realized they lucked out with a location within view of the historic highway. You can also see a red neon Lexington sign from the kitchen window.

The first group scheduled to stay there, Abeldt said, are several women going on a ladies’ trip.

040422-blm-loc-2lexington

Linda Abeldt, right, gives Melony Duncan, of Heyworth, a tour Saturday of the new Lexington House on 66 Airbnb rental.

Thriving times

Lexington Mayor Spencer Johansen had a hand in getting the rental ready. The mayor said he and Osborn have long been friends.

Johansen said he thinks the city should be doing more to attract Route 66 travelers.

“The value of Route 66 going through Lexington is endless,” the mayor said, “and we’ve missed out on opportunities.

“We’re trying to address that and hopefully bring more people to 66 and Lexington.”

040422-blm-loc-5lexington

A new Airbnb rental in Lexington is outfitted with furnishings and décor styled after the 1960s. Photo taken Saturday, April 2.

Having grown up in town, Johansen remembers Lexington being a Route 66 attraction, and how the community relied on the route. The mayor said: “Lexington really thrived in that time.”

But when Route 66 closed and the highway was shifted toward the bypass, like in other small towns, Johansen said the businesses moved with it.

The mayor said his goal is to revive downtown and bring in new businesses. And, he thinks they’re on the right track with the Lexington House opening.

David Congdon, president of the Lexington, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, shares the mayor’s revitalization goals. He said the new accommodation is a big step in making that happen.

Mike Rich, former chamber president, added that Lexington House is so close to Route 66, it will have occupancy.

040422-blm-loc-3lexington

David Congdon, left, chats with Mike Rich, right, during a Saturday open house of a new Airbnb rental in Lexington. Congdon is the current president of the Lexington, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, a position Rich formerly held. 

Congdon said they’ve researched other towns that have become revived. He said that takes unique restaurants, boutique shops, art galleries and lodging.

Although they’re still working on securing the art portion, he said the other three elements are developing in town.

Geoff Ladd, assistant director of the Illinois Route 66 Scene Byway, said of the rental: “This is pure Route 66 gold.”

040422-blm-loc-6lexington

The lofted bedroom in this new Lexington Airbnb rental features vintage bedspreads and a reading nook. Photo taken Saturday, April 2.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

