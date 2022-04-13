Watch now: LeRoy's 'best-kept secret' found at Teddy's Tap

LEROY — Teddy's Tap Bar & Grill, 201 E. Center St., LeRoy, is this week's pick for eats of the week.

Teddy's Tap, owned by Michelle and Kenneth Myszka of Downs, opened in April 2021. The couple also owns Viking Liquors near Downs and say they love to take on new business ventures together.

"There were lots of businesses and history here," Michelle Myszka said. "We're more than just a bar and grill. Quality-wise we have high-quality bar food and we're very family-oriented. My daughter is the head bartender, my mom helps prep in the morning and run food, and I help cook on Friday nights."

The location used to be the Old Bank Restaurant and Bar, which got its name from the building being the original LeRoy State Bank. Teddy's still has the original bank vault intact — though it now functions as a walk-in freezer — as well as some of the original ceiling.

Teddy's, however, got its name from Teddy Buckmen's, which previously operated in the downtown building and closed before Teddy's Tap opened its doors.

The Myszkas knew someone from the bank who encouraged them to make an offer on the building. They didn't want a historic building to just sit empty, so they made an offer and have been open now for almost a year.

The building previously was a restaurant in the '70s, a hotel where many famous people stayed, and a dairy company, from which the owners found a receipt from the 1800s.

"My favorite thing is working in the kitchen and hearing people yell my name," Myszka said. "The best thing after a Friday night is when the staff has a shot together and we high-five and say 'great job.'"

The most popular menu items include the Cubano sandwich, Santa Fe chicken sandwich, blackened shrimp tacos, pub bites and Myszka's personal favorite, the buffalo chicken wrap. They do a burger of the week special and a chef special, both decided by executive chef Foster Hageman, who occasionally does barbecue nights. Teddy's also does a fish fry on Friday nights where they serve walleye.

All of the sauces served at Teddy's are made in house, as are the beer cheese and mustard aioli.

Teddy's has specialty drinks like the Teddy's margarita, the Teddy's oasis and the blood Mary. They have seven Shiner Bach beers on tap, including Shiner Premium, which they say no one else has in Illinois. They also have a tap for local beers.

"I love LeRoy; it's a really great community," Myszka said. When asked to describe the restaurant in three words, she answered: "best-kept secret."

The Myszkas eventually plan to bring back a brunch menu on weekends, as they usually have a larger menu in the spring and summer.

Teddy's has an outdoor patio (where dogs are allowed), an outdoor upper deck, a gaming facility, live music and multiple rooms to host events.

"I had a knack for serving, but owning is a different animal. It's a hard business; you have to really love it and live it. I love the people," Myszka said. "We have a beautiful space here and I wish more people knew about it."

Teddy's Tap Bar & Grill is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and closed from 2 to 4 p.m.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday; and closed Sunday and Monday. The kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the week and all day Saturday. They offer indoor and outdoor dining, carryout and online ordering services.

